Gerry Giggins: Why we need to reduce our reliance on imported protein feeds — and grow our own

In my article last month, I referred to the turbulence that was occurring in protein feed markets and its impact here on feed costs. A sharp increase in the price of soya bean in the early weeks of the year has meant that all protein feed sources have risen sharply. While cereal prices have eased, this protein-price increase means that most farmers unfortunately won’t see any decrease in their finished feed costs for the foreseeable future.

Protein feed supplementation generally comes from imported sources, such as soya bean from South America, dried distillers grains from North America and rapeseed meal from Europe. Reducing our reliance on imported protein feeds should act as a benefit to both our livestock and tillage sectors.

With the Protein Aid Scheme in place again in 2023 it offers a great opportunity for farmers to explore the option of growing a protein crop for selling or on-farm use. With payments of €350-€580, depending on national uptake, it has the potential to improve self-sufficiency at both a national and local level while also being a profitable crop to grow.

​Beans and peas are the two most obvious choices when considering what protein crop to grow. Both offer a high protein feed and can yield considerably well under Irish growing conditions.

We are now approaching the optimum time for planting a spring bean or pea crop. Beans are the most commonly grown protein crop over the past number of years. With a protein level of 24pc-28pc on a dry matter basis, they have the potential to fulfil all the protein requirements in many beef rations. Beans are also a rich starch source and will therefore contribute to the energy requirements of any ration. Feed rates can vary depending on the type of animal being fed, with 1kg-2kg feed rate being most common.

Peas are less commonly grown but can be found grown in specialist tillage areas. Peas are an excellent feed source, with a higher protein content than beans, 26pc-32pc on a dry matter basis. They are highly palatable to livestock and are particularly suitable in calf and young-stock rations. I always note that all highly-specced rations throughout the country will contain some component on peas in their blend. Unlike some protein feed sources, which are by-products, both peas and beans are full feeds offering a better mineral/ vitamin profile.

The popularity of beans and peas over the years has been impacted by negative connotations surrounding their harvest and storage. Both crops are perceived to be difficult to get off a field in good condition and store correctly for extended time periods.

While harvesting conditions will be highly dependent on weather, varieties have improved to offer higher yields and slightly earlier maturity. Storage methods have also become more defined and there are a number of different treatment options available to store beans and peas for medium to long term use.

Acid, alkaline and crimp treatments are all now popular, particularly since energy costs have made drying prohibitive. Where the above treatments are carried out correctly and stored in an appropriate manner, the feed should keep from one season to the next.

​Lupins also qualifies under the Protein Aid Scheme and was a crop that was trialled for growing and feeding 25 years ago. Lupins are the closest protein feed to soya bean that can be grown commercially in Ireland. With a protein content of 34pc-40pc on a dry matter basis, lupins can be fed at slightly lower feed rates than beans or peas.

When grown previously in Ireland, yields were underwhelming and current supports for growing weren’t in place.

They are very rich in dietary minerals and can be treated and stored is a similar manner to beans and peas. Lupin crops also offer the option of wholecropping, whereas it is more difficult with beans and peas.

The upright growing nature of the lupin plant along with a lower fibre content means that wholecrop can be successfully made when harvested at the correct stage.

The Protein Aid Scheme should convert protein crops from being outliers and sporadically grown to becoming a viable option on both tillage and mixed enterprise livestock farms.

​Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth