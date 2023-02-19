Farming

Gerry Giggins: Why we need to reduce our reliance on imported protein feeds — and grow our own

Soya bean is usually imported from South America. Photo: Getty Expand

Gerry Giggins

In my article last month, I referred to the turbulence that was occurring in protein feed markets and its impact here on feed costs. A sharp increase in the price of soya bean in the early weeks of the year has meant that all protein feed sources have risen sharply. While cereal prices have eased, this protein-price increase means that most farmers unfortunately won’t see any decrease in their finished feed costs for the foreseeable future.

Protein feed supplementation generally comes from imported sources, such as soya bean from South America, dried distillers grains from North America and rapeseed meal from Europe. Reducing our reliance on imported protein feeds should act as a benefit to both our livestock and tillage sectors.

