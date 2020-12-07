Gerry Giggins: Why it’s so  important to tailor mineral supplements specifically for your farm

Mineral and vitamin supplementation is vital for the health and performance of all livestock.

It’s a complex subject, with mineral levels varying from region to region, farm to farm and even field to field. This impacts the supplementation required, as do forage type and feed quality.

Soil type and weather conditions are also factors.

During this year’s early-summer drought, many farmers witnessed cattle licking stones and gates and in some cases eating soil — trying to self-regulate for mineral imbalances.

Wetter weather later in the summer and the autumn then impacted mineral uptake.

It’s worth conducting a full mineral analysis of your forage.

Compaction of the soil as a result of heavy machinery or high stocking densities can result in oxygen being driven out of the soil.

In these anaerobic conditions, antagonist minerals such as iron and molybdenum are rapidly absorbed by the grass. High levels of these in silage can lock up zinc and manganese, which are essential for hoof health and fertility.

Soil contamination of forages can affect mineral availability levels to cattle as well as the feed preservation and palatability.

This can be caused by wet forage harvesting conditions, poorly set grass mowers, tedders, rakes and pick-ups, or by grazing unwashed potatoes, beet and root crops.

This soil can increase the level of iron and aluminium, which lock up phosphorus.

Supplementing livestock with a specifically designed mineral pack for this circumstance is very important.

A tailored supplementation pack for fattening cattle on a high plane of nutrition will lead to higher daily live weight gains and better feed conversion efficiency.

Finishing cattle are prone to developing metabolic disorders and digestive upsets such as acidosis, laminitis and bloat as a result of the high-energy and starch diets they are normally fed.

These will lead to significantly reduced live weight gains and poor feed conversion efficiency — meaning financial losses.

Optimal

The right beef finishing supplementation pack will ensure optimal forage digestion, improve microbial protein quality and help moderate rumen pH, reducing the risk of acidosis and laminitis.

Carcass gain will improve, as well as final kill-out percentage and grading.

It is important that breeding bulls are not neglected over the winter. In many cases they are overfed with silage and underfed with minerals.

Now is the time to supplement bulls to control the levels of zinc, copper, calcium and vitamin E, which all can improve health, semen formation, strength and overall fertility.

Suckler cows that have had their calves weaned and are now well advanced in their dry period prior to spring calving need careful attention.

Assessing body condition and grouping cows accordingly where possible is a very worthwhile exercise.

Cow condition and calving date will determine the plane of nutrition required at this stage.

All cows should be supplemented with pre calving minerals during the dry period — administered via feeding, as a bolus or through water supplementation.

There are a number of key minerals required during the pre-calving phase that are often deficient in Irish forages. Iodine is involved in thyroid function and deficiency can present itself as weak or dead calves, and must be supplemented.

Copper (usually deficient as a result of antagonists) plays a crucial role in breeding cow nutrition, impacting fertility and helping to promote the start of the oestrus cycle after calving.

Selenium is crucial to muscle development and embryo survival. A deficiency can result in high repeat rates of cows. Certain parts of the country are excessively high in selenium, so analyse your silage before supplementing.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth