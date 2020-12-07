Farming

Gerry Giggins: Why it’s so  important to tailor mineral supplements specifically for your farm

The right mineral and vitamin packs will reduce health problems and boost live weight gain and kill-out percentage — getting the balance wrong will make things worse, so it’s vital to conduct a full mineral analysis of your forage

All worked out: A tailored supplementation pack for fattening cattle on a high plane of nutrition will lead to higher daily live weight gains and better feed conversion efficiency

All worked out: A tailored supplementation pack for fattening cattle on a high plane of nutrition will lead to higher daily live weight gains and better feed conversion efficiency

Gerry Giggins

Mineral and vitamin supplementation is vital for the health and performance of all livestock.

It’s a complex subject, with mineral levels varying from region to region, farm to farm and even field to field. This impacts the supplementation required, as do forage type and feed quality.

Soil type and weather conditions are also factors.

