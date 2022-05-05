Farming

Gerry Giggins: Why it pays to grow your own forage crops – even if you only start now

There is an urgent need to re-think the concentrate feeding of Irish livestock – especially our reliance on imports

Economic sense: Sugar feed sources have risen sharply in price, so even at increased cost, sowing beet could still represent value for money. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Economic sense: Sugar feed sources have risen sharply in price, so even at increased cost, sowing beet could still represent value for money. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

Patrick Kavanagh famously wrote in The Epic, “I have lived in important places, times when great events were decided.”

The poem centres on a local dispute but also references “the Munich bother” or lead-up to World War 2.

