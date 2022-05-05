Gerry Giggins: Why it pays to grow your own forage crops – even if you only start now

Patrick Kavanagh famously wrote in The Epic, “I have lived in important places, times when great events were decided.”

The poem centres on a local dispute but also references “the Munich bother” or lead-up to World War 2.

We too are living in times when great events have impacted not only agriculture but on every aspect of our lives. Rolling from a global pandemic into a war in one of the world’s leading crop-growing regions has sent shockwaves through the global agriculture supply chain.

I have always been uneasy about our dependence here on imported feedstuffs.

Over the last decade, while our livestock numbers have increased slightly, our tillage area has declined, increasing our reliance on imported feed, including maize grains and their derivatives from the Black Sea region.

Low-energy feeds such as soya hulls, palm kernel and wheatfeed established themselves as significant parts of many ruminant feed mixes, displacing locally grown cereals and proteins.

Read More

The current global situation makes us hostages to fortune when it comes to the availability and price of these imported feeds.

There is an urgent need to re-think the concentrate feeding of Irish livestock.

The minister has introduced some welcome short-term measures, but it remains to be seen what impact they will have on supplying national feed requirements.

All categories of livestock have specific requirements for concentrate feeding at different stages of their life cycle, determined by the forage type, quantity and quality; age of the animal; breed; sex; and production targets.

Silage quality should receive priority over silage quantity. Bringing forward your traditional date by even a few days could significantly improve quality, and lower concentrate feed requirements in the winter months.

While most forage maize crops are now sown, there is still a window of opportunity to get a maize crop planted. Suppliers’ advice is to plant an early-maturing variety at this stage of the season.

Choices as to whether you use compostable film or plant it in the open will determine the yield, quality and how early the crop can be harvested.

The yield potential for maize crops sown in early May is still quite good, at 12-13tDM/ha.

Using cattle slurry and/or farmyard manure to optimum levels can significantly reduce the spend on artificial fertiliser.

This week several clients took their first cut of silage before proceeding to slurry, plough and plant maize on the same ground.

The early cutting date will reduce the yield of silage but the maize crop will make it a highly productive piece of ground in terms of dry matter output and total energy feed produced.

Spring cereal crops have been sown and established in almost ideal conditions during April.

Read More

While it is now getting late, there is still an opportunity to sow a cereal crop, particularly if it is to be made as wholecrop rather than combining.

Harvesting cereal wholecrop at too early a maturity stage results in lower DM and energy output.

Taking the crop closer to full maturity and harvesting it as a high-DM wholecrop will provide a replacement for both forage and concentrates.

Additives can preserve and enhance this type of forage.

As with all crops, the cost of growing fodder beet has increased significantly. Anecdotally, it appears that there is a reduction in the area of beet sown this spring.

People who normally buy beet for feeding should be talking to their grower/ supplier about availability and pricing for the winter.

Sugar feed sources have risen sharply in price, so even at increased cost, beet could still represent value for money.

It is hard to beat the performance and carcass improvement achieved from feeding beet.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth