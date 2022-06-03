Farming

Gerry Giggins: Why feed prices are likely to ease back

My advice to large-scale feeders at this time of the year is normally to look at forward-contract prices for their feed requirements. This year is different: I would advise to hold out

Plentiful supplies: Contractor Enda Sweeney working on Darragh Moran&rsquo;s land outside Loughrea, Co Galway. Country-wide, there are concerns over silage quality, although yields are high. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Plentiful supplies: Contractor Enda Sweeney working on Darragh Moran’s land outside Loughrea, Co Galway. Country-wide, there are concerns over silage quality, although yields are high. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Gerry Giggins

Late cutting and adverse weather conditions at harvest mean that most silage quality will be significantly reduced.

This will increase the overall cost of feeding all livestock for the coming winter.

