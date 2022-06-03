Gerry Giggins: Why feed prices are likely to ease back

Late cutting and adverse weather conditions at harvest mean that most silage quality will be significantly reduced.

This will increase the overall cost of feeding all livestock for the coming winter.

On a positive note, we are seeing huge yields of silage, which should allay fears of forage scarcity.

Primarily, dry matter digestibility values will be most impacted by later cutting dates of grass silage. This will generally coincide with lower protein levels, so farmers will need to supplement with protein and energy to maximise performance.

Commodity prices remain strong, especially with main feed sources, which we generally import.

There are faint hopes that last year’s grain harvest which is mainly being stored in Ukraine will soon be exported, alleviating feed prices.

Last week I hosted a beef-farming family from South Dakota who were also part of the state’s corn and soya bean growers’ association.

They explained that favourable weather conditions in the latter half of May, along with positive forecasts for June, left grain and soya bean planting well ahead of schedule.

Corn and soya planting has always been a good barometer of where feed prices are going to end up. Earlier planting dates and increased total area planted help to lower the price on the world market.

My advice to large-scale feeders at this time of the year is normally to look at forward-contract prices for their feed requirements.

This year is different: I would advise to hold out in the hope that prices will ease back.

The most common imported feeds used by lrish mills are maize, soya hulls, soya bean, maize gluten and maize distillers. All of these peaked in price about two months ago and have reduced slowly since.

Native crops such as barley and wheat have certainly benefited from the good growing conditions we have had up to date.

For those who grow their own grain, storing and feeding it will make huge sense this year as opposed to buying imported feeds.

A number of farmers I have talked to have been tempted to forward-sell their homegrown grain, given the high prices on offer for green grains for the upcoming harvest.

My feeling is that it will always be difficult to match the quality of grain that can be grown on farm and replace it with imported feeds.

Current diesel costs for drying grain, electricity cost for aerating it along with high costs of preserving acids and alkaline storage treatment systems are leading farmers to question the cost effectiveness of storing their own grain.

However, taking into account the higher costs associated with all transport forms, the calculation shows that it is cost effective to retain homegrown grain on the farm and feed it where storage space allows.

In some parts of the country, we are only about six weeks away from starting the winter barley harvest.

Planning needs to start now for decisions around the amounts of feed to be acquired and stored to match the forage quality and quantity that will be available on the farm.

In the past barley was seen as the primary source of concentrate energy on most livestock farms. Treatment and storage systems have brought wheat to a more prominent position as a feed source.

Traditionally wheat has been seen to be too risky as a concentrate feed because of its hazard of inducing rumen acidosis.

The caustic soda treatment system, widely promoted by Keenan, greatly reduced the risk of feeding wheat.

Steam flaking or cooking of cereals, crimping and alkaline treatment are now common treatment choices for wheat grains and allow them to be fed at higher levels and in a safe manner.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth