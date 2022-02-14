Gerry Giggins: Why bull beef can be the most efficient and profitable system

The mood among beef farmers has lifted lately, as rises in official base quotes and significantly higher ‘unofficial’ flat prices have taken some of the sting out of high input costs.

Many finishers are getting the best prices in four years, driven by high demand and a shortage of supply.

From prime cattle to cull cows, official quotes have risen, stalled, and risen again over the past few weeks.

Farmers are noting that there is a significant difference between the prices paid by factory buyers at the mart, and what is being quoted by processors — a gap of around €0.20/ kg.

Hardened beef finishers have used this information to drive up their price, particularly for animals outside perceived desired specifications.

One such category is young bulls, which across all breed types have met particularly high demand from most processors in recent months.

I have a long history with bull beef production, which I feel could be the most efficient and profitable beef finishing enterprise on many farms.

From the peak of bull beef production in the mid-2000s, the numbers of cattle finished as bulls steadily decreased.

Increased pressure from retailers on the carcass weights and slaughter age of animals meant many farms had to readjust their systems.

Back then most continental bulls were finished at 20-24 months, with carcass weights up to 500kg.

Although heavy carcass weights were being achieved, a lot of the efficiency associated with bull beef production was being lost due to the older age of the animals and the decreased feed efficiency.

Beef processors reported that these heavy carcasses were meeting with increased resistance in the targeted export markets. Meat buyers were starting to demand smaller cuts, with improved eating quality and a more environmentally sustainable production story.

Now, correctly finished bulls must be no older than 16 months, around 420kg carcass weight and have a fat score above 2+.

The main challenge at farm level in meeting this specification has been the adjustment of the production cycle, particularly that of late autumn/ early spring-born suckler bred bulls.

This category has the greatest feed efficiency figures, both on grazed grass (pre- and post-weaning) and when on high-energy winter diets.

Feed conversion efficiencies of 1kg liveweight gain for every 6kg of dry matter feed consumed are commonly achieved.

In comparison, if the same animal is castrated and enters a steer beef production system its feed conversion efficiency will disimprove by 40pc.

Despite a lack of demand from the wider processing industry, those who have fine-tuned and persisted with their bull beef finishing enterprises say it is still the most efficient and profitable finishing enterprise available to them.

Generally, most late autumn/ early spring born bulls will reach their finish age of under 16 months in April/ May/ June. This usually coincides with a lower availability of finished cattle and therefore an improved beef price.

The current demand for bulls is particularly visible with young Friesians that are well finished, with good fat covers. These dairy-bred bulls show an even greater feed efficiency differential compared to a two-year-old steer system.

As with continentals, the younger the animal, the better its feed conversion efficiency. Friesian bulls will consume 8kg of dry matter for every 1kg of liveweight gain, while the figure for their steer counterparts is 12kg.

Recent Teagasc research showed no eating quality impairment with meat from young bulls, while there was a 30pc decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

While we will never go back to the heady days of nearly 25pc of male animals finished as bulls, there is scope for farmers and the beef industry to co-operate more closely on efficient bull beef production systems.

Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth