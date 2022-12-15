Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -3.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: Why appropriate concentrate supplementation when finishing cattle at grass will always return dividends

Weighty issue: The trend towards slaughtering cattle at younger ages is another factor in reduced kill-outs. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Weighty issue: The trend towards slaughtering cattle at younger ages is another factor in reduced kill-outs. Photo: Roger Jones

Weighty issue: The trend towards slaughtering cattle at younger ages is another factor in reduced kill-outs. Photo: Roger Jones

Weighty issue: The trend towards slaughtering cattle at younger ages is another factor in reduced kill-outs. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

After a tough few months for the sector, some Christmas cheer arrived in early December with a significant increase in beef prices.

High store prices, increased feed costs and depressed beef markets had hit traditional winter finishers hard.

Most Watched

Privacy