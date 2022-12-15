Gerry Giggins: Why appropriate concentrate supplementation when finishing cattle at grass will always return dividends

After a tough few months for the sector, some Christmas cheer arrived in early December with a significant increase in beef prices.

High store prices, increased feed costs and depressed beef markets had hit traditional winter finishers hard.

Thankfully, feed markets appear to be readjusting and we can expect lower input prices. Grain prices on the world markets have seen the biggest drops, which is good news for all livestock farmers.

Tillage farmers who have stored grain for selling over the winter will be less pleased, unless they are locked into a contract agreement.

The value of a vibrant Irish tillage sector has been underlined over the last couple of years when Covid and the Ukraine war affected the availability and prices of imported feeds.

As we look to maintain our livestock sector while achieving our sustainability targets, it will be vital to grow as much supplementary feed in this country as possible.

The volatility in beef markets over the past six months has puzzled most farmers. It is clear the price drop was primarily supply driven, as a result of the increased kill numbers, as well as resistance to high prices from consumers, particularly for manufacturing beef, during the summer.

I fear this trend may continue, something we were well used to in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. The autumn glut of grass-finished cattle results in an over-supply and distortion of finished beef prices.

This resulted in lower store prices, but that hasn’t happened this year: many cattle that would have usually undergone a short indoor finishing period were instead sold for slaughter or through the ring to factory buyers.

There has been a notable reduction in the kill-out percentage of many cattle.

​High feed prices certainly impacted the amount of concentrates fed to cattle, both last winter during their store period and at this back end while at grass.

We didn’t have an ideal grass-growing season, with cold and wet spells early on, drought-induced grass shortages for a lot of the summer and a big autumn flush of growth.

Animals can be finished on a grass-only diet, particularly later in autumn, but kill-out percentage will be impacted.

For those now finishing dairy-bred cattle, where traditionally they finished suckler-bred stock, a readjustment of expectations is required. Kill-outs of 53-55pc on suckler-bred steers and heifers coming off grass will be reduced to 47-50pc for dairy-bred counterparts.

The trend towards slaughtering cattle at younger ages is another factor.

Appropriate concentrate supplementation when finishing cattle at grass will always return dividends in terms of improving the degree of finish on the animals and kilos of beef on the scales.

Now that all cattle are settled into winter housing, issues that can impact performance need to be carefully assessed.

Be vigilant about animal health. In December, temperatures can vary by 15˚C within 24 hours; this along with still and foggy weather will greatly reduce ventilation in sheds and increase stale surrounding cattle, increasing the risk of viral infection.

Providing fresh feed and water over the festive season is important as any digestive upsets at this stage can undo all housing performance.

Correct mineral supplementation will also aid the animal’s ability to withstand infections and optimise feed conversion ability. Shortcuts on minerals are usually foolhardy as performance will be noticeably reduced.

It always amazes me when I see a lack of attention given to supplying animals with clean fresh water. Even where the best housing, health and nutrition practices are adhered to, insufficient water supply will severely hamper animal thrive.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth