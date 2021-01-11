Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: What steps to take now and avoid silage wastage, with other forage sources in short supply

One tonne of grass silage costs approximately €30 to produce so any waste is a significant cost to the business. PHOTO: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

One tonne of grass silage costs approximately €30 to produce so any waste is a significant cost to the business. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

One tonne of grass silage costs approximately €30 to produce so any waste is a significant cost to the business. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

One tonne of grass silage costs approximately €30 to produce so any waste is a significant cost to the business. PHOTO: Damien Eagers

Gerry Giggins

Mid-January marks the halfway point for the winter housing of cattle on many beef farms.

Suckler cows, young stock and store cattle will remain housed for a minimum of two months, even on early grazing farms. This housing period can extend until mid-April should the spring weather go against us.

Privacy