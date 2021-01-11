Gerry Giggins: What steps to take now and avoid silage wastage, with other forage sources in short supply

Mid-January marks the halfway point for the winter housing of cattle on many beef farms.

Suckler cows, young stock and store cattle will remain housed for a minimum of two months, even on early grazing farms. This housing period can extend until mid-April should the spring weather go against us.

Assessing forage supplies and budgeting for all eventualities is a worthwhile exercise at this stage.

As most farms will now have a handle on how much silage is being fed on a daily or weekly basis, budgeting forage for the next 10-12 weeks should be straightforward.

If forage supplies are estimated to be tight, taking action now to source additional forage may be necessary.

Given that we have experienced three major forage shortages in the last decade, running tight forage supplies and hoping for an early grazing season is risky.

Alternative forage sources and feeds that can be used to extend limited silage supplies are in scarce supply this winter.

Feeds such as hay, straw, maize silage and wholecrop are all tight in supply as a result of poor weather conditions in late summer and lower harvest yields.

By-product feeds such as those from the distilling and brewing industries are also in limited supply.

An area that disturbs me every winter is the amount of forage wasted on many livestock farms.

Given that a tonne of grass silage costs approximately €30 to produce (fertiliser, contractor, covers etc), any waste is a significant cost to the business.

Over-filling pits and poor covering at the time of pitting can contribute significantly to spoiled forage.

However, the majority of wasted silage stems from poor management of the pit face during the feeding period.

Stripping covers too far back, while reducing the number of times this undesirable job has to be done during the winter months, leaves too much silage surface exposed to the elements for too long.

When the valuable fermented silage comes into contact with air and moisture, it significantly deteriorates in its feed value. A wide pit face opened and exposed can present challenges.

If this pit face is not used quickly enough, secondary fermentation will occur rapidly and lead to silage visibly spoiling.

In recent years, shear grabs and shear buckets have become more commonly used on farms, helping to limit disruption at the pit face and reduce spoilage.

Multiple pits

If grabs or buckets are used on silage pit faces, they need to be used carefully to limit disruption to the remaining face.

I would usually recommend that only one pit is open on a farm at any given time, but given that different cuts of varying quality silages may be required for different categories of stock, it is sometimes necessary to have multiple pits open.

If this is the case, it is imperative to manage these pits correctly, as poor management will double the amount of silage wasted.

Correctly made and stored bale silage will be immune from many of the spoilage possibilities that occur with pit silage.

However, poor handling and transport of bales immediately after wrapping can result in the majority of silage within a bale being spoiled.

Poor stacking or bird damage are also large contributors to further waste.

Moving bales from their storage area in the days prior to feeding can also lead to damage of the wrapping and deterioration of the feed quality. The use of spikes or forks to move bales should only occur at the point of feeding.

Opening too many bales in advance of feeding may be convenient, but the last few opened bales to be consumed by the animals can lose a lot their feed value.

Where silage spoilage has occurred, mycotoxin moulds will be present.

Unfortunately they will not only be present in the visibly spoiled or mouldy parts of the silage, but also in silage that looks normal to the naked eye.

Where these mycotoxins make their way into the rumen they can suppress the function of the animal’s digestive system and contribute to a reduction in performance.

Mycotoxins will inhibit mineral uptake by animals and can effect reproduction performance and the overall health of the animal.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth