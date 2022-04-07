Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: Top tips for improving the quality of your silage — and saving a fortune on concentrates

Fertiliser spreading date, mower height, grass conditioning, filling technique, pit face freshness and additives all play a big part

Cutting edge advice: Gerry Giggins says sharp knives on the mower will ensure a clean cut of the grass, which also aids regrowth while helping to reduce fuel consumption. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Cutting edge advice: Gerry Giggins says sharp knives on the mower will ensure a clean cut of the grass, which also aids regrowth while helping to reduce fuel consumption. Photo: Roger Jones

Cutting edge advice: Gerry Giggins says sharp knives on the mower will ensure a clean cut of the grass, which also aids regrowth while helping to reduce fuel consumption. Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron

Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron

/

Cutting edge advice: Gerry Giggins says sharp knives on the mower will ensure a clean cut of the grass, which also aids regrowth while helping to reduce fuel consumption. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

Making quality silage is always key to the success of a livestock farm, and its importance will be magnified this year.

All farmers how good grass silage will increase animal performance, while reducing concentrate requirements — and now it will offer a particularly big saving, given feed input prices.

Most Watched

Privacy