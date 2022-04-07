Gerry Giggins: Top tips for improving the quality of your silage — and saving a fortune on concentrates

Making quality silage is always key to the success of a livestock farm, and its importance will be magnified this year.

All farmers how good grass silage will increase animal performance, while reducing concentrate requirements — and now it will offer a particularly big saving, given feed input prices.

Of course, with fertiliser and fuel prices also up, the cost of growing a grass crop, harvesting it and ensiling it will rise significantly.

Until recently, average figures of €25-30/t of grass, which equated to €100-120/t of dry matter, were commonly used. This year the costs will rise to €40-45/t and €160-180/t respectively.

But with concentrate costs up to around €400/t, grass silage is still a lot cheaper.

Analysis of dry matter digestibility shows the better the quality, the cheaper it is per unit of energy and protein.

I have witnessed a decrease in silage quality on many farms over the last two decades. It seems the art of making good silage has been lost in many cases.

I recently attended a farm workshop hosted by UK silage consultant Jeremy Nash, who laid out the challenges involved in getting 80pc DMD grass from the field to the clamp with as little loss as possible.

He explained that majority of feed quality losses can occur during the harvesting process, during the initial fermentation process and at the pit face.

Mowing height is critical for a number of reasons and can vary from field to field. Careful inspection of the crop should be carried pre-mowing to determine what height to set the mowers.

Cutting too low will increase the likehood of taking dead plant material into the pit, while also running the risk of soil or slurry residue in the silage.

A slightly increased cutting height will encourage regrowths, ensuring more grass for subsequent silage cuts or grazing.

Sharp knives on the mower will ensure a clean cut, which also aids regrowth while helping to reduce fuel consumption.

Jeremy stressed the importance of conditioning the grass to speed up the wilting process. Proper conditioning and the correct conditions can eliminate the need for tedding.

Many silage pits, especially those containing high-quality grass, have a tendency to slip or split. This can be due to a lack of fibre or structure in the grass leaf, but Jeremey blamed poor pit filling and compaction techniques.

He is not an advocate of the Dorset wedge pit filling technique as it doesn’t allow for proper compaction, but advocated filling the surface of the pit in thin layers.

Lots of UK farmers now use train wheels to compact their pits, providing higher compaction quality than tractor tyres.

Using a suitable silage additive will hugely speed up the pH drop. In normal conditions this process can take up to four weeks, during which period aerobic bacteria are present in the pit and deteriorating feed quality of the silage.

A good additive will provide the silage clamp with higher level of anaerobic bacteria, which will convert the sugar in grass in acid.

When this process happens in a short period of time (2-3 days) the reduction in feed loss is significant.

Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron

Silage made with an additive and properly fermented will also have much lower losses once the pit is open.

Jeremy advocated keeping pit faces as fresh as possible, so a narrower open pit face was beneficial.

Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Farmers are recommended to keep pit faces as fresh as possible Photo: Arthur Carron

Improving harvesting dates and techniques, using a suitable additive and attention to detail at filling and covering will result in high-feed-value silage — saving on concentrates.

Often silage is made solely on the calendar date or when the contractor is available. A lot of opportunities are missed to make quality silage.

Fertiliser spreading date will also dictate when grass is ready for harvesting.

In many cases we are too conservative when it comes to nitrogen levels in the grass plant and risk losing nutritional value while waiting for levels to drop.

Sugar levels can provide a accurate indication of the grass crop’s suitability for mowing, and a greater emphasis should be placed on the sugar concentration in the leaf of the grass plant.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth