Gerry Giggins: Tips for making the best silage for your stock

How to limit the loss of nutrients during the silage-making, storing and feeding process

Objective: The primary aim when making grass silage is to produce a feed for winter use that best replicates grazed grass Expand

Gerry Giggins

We certainly won’t be breaking any records for early silage cuts this year — many farmers have yet to spread fertiliser on their silage ground.

The past winter has highlighted how increased silage quality can improve animal performance while reducing overall feed costs.

