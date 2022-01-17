Gerry Giggins: The quality of silage has declined – and here’s how to improve yours

The consensus among farmers who supplied finished cattle for busy festive kills is that winter 2021-22 has returned very poor margins.

The expected rise in beef price was a lot lower and slower than finishers had hoped for when cattle were housed.

The slight increase wasn’t anywhere near enough to offset increased input costs.

Feed prices have contributed most to eroding the margins for winter beef finishers.

Implementing strategies to help lower feed and production costs for the future can help turn a challenging experience into a valuable learning.

The relatively low costs of concentrate feeds for most of the past decade have driven many beef farmers into high-intensity concentrate feeding.

Finishing rations containing as much as 90pc concentrate and 10pc forage are common. Much of this concentrate component is sourced from imported feedstuffs.

While such systems produce well-finished beef cattle, they are highly vulnerable to spikes in ingredient costs. And we appear to be in the midst of a higher cycle of cereal grain prices.

Forage quality plays a major role in determining the type and amount of concentrate required to achieve optimum animal performance.

Unfortunately, during my time in agriculture there has been a steady decline in the quality of grass silage produced on Irish farms.

It’s hard to pinpoint the reasons, but I believe it can be redressed by taking a few simple measures.

Field preparation, correct fertiliser application and appropriate slurry timing, rates and spreading methods will all leave the grass crop in a better state for harvesting.

You can measure the grass crop’s suitability for harvesting by checking nitrogen and sugar levels in the grass plant.

Most farmers don’t see the need for silage additives but I strongly advocate their use, both when the crop is wet and needs help with preservation, and when it is very dry and needs something to aid pit-face stability at time of feed-out.

Poor practices at harvest time such as running mowers too tight to ground level and incorrectly set rakes/ tedders can contribute to soil contamination and a dilution of feed quality.

Given the speed at which modern harvesters and tractors operate, the ability to properly compact most silage pits is becoming a big issue.

There are a lot of unwalled silage pits throughout the country — these are a safety risk, and they are very difficult to uniformly build and compact, which can contribute to a significant amount of spoiled silage.

Silage waste carries a hidden cost on livestock farms — magnified when concentrate costs are high.

We can no longer accept silage to be of good quality at 70pc DMD. Grass silage fed being fed to finishing animals should be a minimum 74pc DMD, with 78-80pc DMD an achievable goal.

Making this quality silage on a consistent basis will help to reduce concentrate requirements.

Many will argue that silage volume will be negatively impacted in order to produce quality, but this is doesn’t necessarily follow.

Harvesting 20t/ha in early May at 76-80pc DMD and 26-30pc dry matter will have a value of €920/ha. In comparison, 30t/ha in the first week of June at 6670pc DMD and 22-26pc dry matter will have a value of €900/ha.

Cutting at a later date will also compromise grass regrowth and the quality of subsequent silage cuts and overall dry matter production per hectare.

High-quality silage can be used to fulfil 60-70pc of most finishing animals’ feed requirements (steers, heifers and cows), and up to 90pc for weanlings and store animals.

Then any concentrate supplementation can be reduced or targeted for specific animals such as young bulls.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth