Gerry Giggins: Rising feed prices highlight the urgent need to develop home-grown alternatives

Beef finishers’ profits will be affected by feed price hikes of €30-40/tonne in recent months

Photo by Roger Jones .

Photo by Roger Jones .

Photo by Roger Jones .

Photo by Roger Jones .

Gerry Giggins

Last month I highlighted the shortages and price rises that had occurred within both the global and domestic feed markets.


Many farmers will now have felt the impact of these prices rises in their purchased straight or finished feed prices. Feed supplies and the backlog from shortages at the start of the year have led to higher prices.

