Gerry Giggins: Rising feed prices highlight the urgent need to develop home-grown alternatives

Last month I highlighted the shortages and price rises that had occurred within both the global and domestic feed markets.

Many farmers will now have felt the impact of these prices rises in their purchased straight or finished feed prices. Feed supplies and the backlog from shortages at the start of the year have led to higher prices.

All the main raw feed ingredients have risen in price since late 2020 and many beef farms have witnessed their total feed costs increase by 15-20pc (€30-€40 per tonne) on their purchased ration.

Such significant feed price increases at this time of year will negatively impact upon the profitability of many beef enterprises, particularly finishing operations. Beef finishers that haven’t forward purchased their winter feed requirements are worst affected.

Forward purchasing a certain percentage of your winter feed requirement will always help to somewhat insulate you from such price rises and most feed merchants are willing to engage in such agreements.

Restocking

In many yards, finished cattle were sold for slaughter in the December/ January period and the question now is whether it makes economic sense to restock?

Any animals going through a standard three/four-month finishing regime will cost approximately €0.50-€0.70 per day extra to feed in comparison to autumn 2020 housed cattle. Coupled with this is the limited number of store cattle that have come to the market so far this year.

The beef trade hasn’t shown sufficient optimism to account for the increase in store cattle and feed input prices.

Concentrate feeding

On most farms we are still some time away from stock being turned out to grass or finished, so there is still a significant requirement for concentrate feeding. While there are some options available to offset expensive or unavailable feed sources, most solutions require a more medium to long-term approach.

Protein and digestible fibre feed ingredients continue to be hardest hit by price increases. Where protein feed ingredients such as soya bean meal, distillers’ grain (wheat or maize) or rapeseed meal have become limited in their availability, there are some alternative that should be explored.

Readjusting rations, such as lowering the protein contents of diets fed to finishing cattle or forward stores destined for grass, can help alleviate the pressure on tight protein supplies.

Brewing and distilling by-products are high quality protein and fibre feed sources, but they are currently in high demand and short supply.

Companies that are blending these ingredients along with other human food surpluses offer an ideal complete feed and alternative to limited protein feed supplies.

New technologies such as alkaline grain treatments and slow release proteins like Optigen can meet the total protein requirements for many categories of stock.

Long-term, the issue of protein feeds and the importation of such will continue to become more and more of an issue.

Our agriculture industry is heavily weighted towards livestock production so we will always have a dependence on feed imports.

Native cereals and proteins

However, as an industry we need to increase the production and use of native cereal and protein sources.

Beans and pea crops have been supported by a protein payment in recent years, but this hasn’t significantly impacted on the area grown.

The main reason is that the importation of proteins, soyabean from South America in particular, has offered a more convenient and cheaper alternative.

I’m sure the hard-pressed tillage sector would welcome the opportunity to increase the amount of protein crops grown, provided they are met with an increased demand from the feed and livestock sectors.

At present, the most likely rations that will contain peas and beans are calf blends/ crunches, pedigree cattle or sheep mixes.

There is no reason why peas and beans can’t supply the protein requirements in the majority of rations required on any beef farm. They are both processed and stored in similar methods to other grains and offer very safe forms of protein feed.

Self-sufficiency

For anyone with arable land and wishing to become self-sufficient in their protein requirements, growing a protein crop or mixed protein/ cereal crop offers a viable solution. This is quite a common practice on mixed tillage/ beef organic enterprises.

Spring sown barley/ pea or oat/ pea crops that can be harvested for crimping or brought to full maturity have proven popular.

For conventional systems, growing such a mix can result in a high-quality feed with reduced artificial fertiliser use and less requirement for purchased proteins.

In recent years, certain farms and companies have explored the options in growing crops like lupins and even soyabeans.

Perhaps it is now again the time to give these options some serious consideration that can only help insulate us from import reliance and to reduce our national carbon footprint.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth