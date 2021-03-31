Farming

Gerry Giggins: Livestock sector can learn some valuable lessons from the Scottish ‘barley beef’ production system

Beef and dairy farmers are paying a high price on every front for their growing reliance on imported feeds

Switching to home-grown feed sources such as barley, wheat and oats can help the Irish livestock sector reduce its CO2 emissions Expand

Gerry Giggins

The Climate Action Plan published last could bring about certain opportunities for the agri sector, but in the main it will present a lot of challenges.

The beef and dairy sectors appear to be the ones that will meet the greatest obstacles. The pressure to reduce farm stocking rates and artificial fertiliser usage mean there will be considerable changes in livestock production over the coming years.

While the stick has been waved at agriculture, in particular the livestock sector, one would hope that the government and its advisors will also consider the contribution agriculture can make in lowering carbon emissions while continuing to produce high quality food.

