Gerry Giggins: Livestock sector can learn some valuable lessons from the Scottish ‘barley beef’ production system

The Climate Action Plan published last could bring about certain opportunities for the agri sector, but in the main it will present a lot of challenges.

The beef and dairy sectors appear to be the ones that will meet the greatest obstacles. The pressure to reduce farm stocking rates and artificial fertiliser usage mean there will be considerable changes in livestock production over the coming years.

While the stick has been waved at agriculture, in particular the livestock sector, one would hope that the government and its advisors will also consider the contribution agriculture can make in lowering carbon emissions while continuing to produce high quality food.

Meanwhile, in the her and now, commodity prices have increased significantly over the past number of months. We witnessed these increases firstly in the feed markets and, now that oil prices are rising, we are seeing rising prices for diesel, fertiliser, agro-chemicals and plastics.

With most stock now turned out to grass or approaching the start of their grazing season, the focus for most will be on managing grass and animals efficiently over the summer months. Producing the necessary forage and feed for next winter is also a key focus on all livestock farms.

Concentrates

For those that are winter finishing cattle, the biggest input cost will be on concentrate feeds.

The constant reduction of our national tillage sector has led to a much greater reliance on imported feedstuffs. When world markets are disrupted, we are obviously more exposed to price increases.

I have long championed the use of homegrown cereals and proteins as the primary source of feed for all categories of livestock found on Irish beef and dairy farms. Using these cereals and proteins at greater levels will help to reduce our national carbon footprint.

Thankfully, we have had a favourable spring planting season, and winter crops look to be in reasonable condition. It is too early to predict the total hectares of cereals sown for 2021 harvest, but if we have a similar area to that grown last year and yields are at normal levels, then the cereal sector will be able to provide a significant amount of ruminant feed requirements.

I sometimes encounter the argument that we need to import most of the feeds required to provide optimum performance for beef cattle.

Feeds such as maize meal, soya hulls, beet pulp, corn gluten, maize distillers, citrus pulp and soya bean meal are viewed by some as being superior in quality and necessary in beef diets.

I would argue that they do not provide anything that can’t be replicated using Irish cereals and proteins. Are there more opportunities to use wheat, barley, oats, rye, beans and peas?

The main energy component of any beef ration can be provided from our two main cereal grain sources – barley and wheat. Wheat will provide high levels of starch energy and, where fed correctly, can help to improve the finish on cattle.

As it is so high in starch value, the risk of acidosis when feeding wheat is always greater. This is easily solved by the grain treatment method used and by feeding appropriate yeasts and buffers. Wheat could potentially replace all maize meal that is fed to finishing cattle, especially finishing bulls. It is normally the highest yielding cereal crop grown and provides great flexibility as a high quality forage source.

Our main cereal crop, barley, is also our most predominantly fed cereal. Good quality barley can provide the sole energy requirements for steer/ heifer finishing, weanling/ store cattle and suckler cows.

‘Barley beef’ finishing

Our Scottish neighbours still widely practice the ‘Barley Beef’ finishing system which involves ad-lib feeding of barley to steers, heifers and bulls. When carefully managed, performance can be maximised without the risk of digestive upsets.

Oats are excellent source of both energy and fibre. Its husky form results in a slow-release energy source in the rumen while complimenting the digestion of other energy sources in the diet.

A greater focus on growing and feeding oats could result in a significant reduction in the need for imported feeds. It is a cereal that can be grown in less favourable tillage areas and still provide decent yields.

Rye is a cereal that has increased in popularity over the few years. While, it does not produce high grain yields, it is a relatively easygrown crop for the non-specialist cereal producer and can provide high yields of wholecrop or straw.

In recent years, peas and beans have struggled to gain a foothold in feed markets, mainly due to the low cost of protein crop imports. Hopefully we are now at the point where this trend can be reversed, and we see increased use of Irish grown peas and beans.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth