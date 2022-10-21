Gerry Giggins: I’ll steak my reputation on Ireland’s superiority when it comes to prime-cut beef

For the past two weeks my family and friends have had to endure my talking about my day at the World Steak Challenge in Dublin, sampling some of the

800 cuts from all over the world.

I was on a panel of over 70 judges — including restaurateurs, butchers, meat technologists and food writers — scored each steak based on its visual appearance in both raw and cooked states as well as the taste, texture and aroma.

I also considered the beef production model for each cut.

The event is organised by UK-based company William Reed, who also publish the World’s 50 Best restaurants, and is sponsored by Bord Bia.

The event is an excellent showcase to global beef purchasers and consumers for Irish beef production.

Aside from the obvious visual difference between grass-fed and intensively fed grain beef, the tastes and textures vary enormously.

From talking with fellow judges from around the world, I am even more convinced of the advantage we hold in being able to produce high quality, grass-fed beef.

Labelling and marketing this beef will help gain access to high-end markets. Our competitiveness in terms of cost of production, especially now that grain prices have reached record highs, brings another advantage.

As part of the event, we travelled to the Redmond Farm in Gorey, Co Wexford to view an Irish beef herd

Close to 1,000 Angus cross heifers are reared from calves annually, fattened in a co-ordinated manner to consistently supply a minimum of 10 finished heifers on a weekly basis.

Visitors got to see 2022 spring-born calves and their 2021-born counterparts, which were all at pasture.

Stronger heifers within 60 days of their finish date were housed and fed on a ration of grass silage, maize silage, fodder beet and barley, all which were grown on-farm. ​

As well as a farm walk, the group of over 70 international delegates were treated to a display and feast of the finest local offerings from Taste Wexford, a group of food producers looking to develop the county as a food destination.

The overall winner of the event was a Japanese full-blood Wagyu sirloin cut.

Overall winner of the grass-fed steak was a Dexter ribeye from Dungannon-based Linden Foods as Ireland topped the table with 54 medals followed by the UK.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Louth