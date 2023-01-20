Farming

Gerry Giggins: How to save money by reducing the protein content in the ration for some cattle...

 but don’t compromise with other categories

Cutting back: Steers and heifers within 40 days of finish can receive lower-protein feeds Expand

Cutting back: Steers and heifers within 40 days of finish can receive lower-protein feeds

Gerry Giggins

Many farmers noted poor killout percentages achieved by their cattle in the latter part of 2022. In particular, dairy-bred cattle were killing out as low as 47pc, with the norm being 49.5pc.

Some farmers claimed that changes to the fat trim spec were impacting the killout figures at all slaughter plants, but I don’t believe this to be the case. I feel there are several factors, including:

