Gerry Giggins: How to save money by reducing the protein content in the ration for some cattle...

Many farmers noted poor killout percentages achieved by their cattle in the latter part of 2022. In particular, dairy-bred cattle were killing out as low as 47pc, with the norm being 49.5pc.

Some farmers claimed that changes to the fat trim spec were impacting the killout figures at all slaughter plants, but I don’t believe this to be the case. I feel there are several factors, including:

■ The greater predominance of dairy-bred cattle will naturally result in lower killouts.

■ There has been a lower level of concentrate feeding to all categories of beef cattle over the past 12 months, and this is manifesting itself in poorer killout performances and reduced carcass weights.

The feed trade has undergone another tumultuous start to the year. In 2022 the cost of energy feed — mainly cereals and digestible fibres — sky-rocketed.

This year, the price of protein feedstuffs has shot up. In beef fattening rations, dried distillers’ grains, corn gluten and rapeseed meal are the most prominently used protein ingredients.

In many cases, soyabean is deemed too expensive to use in beef rations. Soyabean trade markets are in turmoil and prices have risen sharply. As all protein feeds’ prices are measured against soya, they have all risen in accordance.

In late 2022, imported soya cost around €530/t; now it’s at €660/t.

While alternative protein feeds aren’t suffering from the same scarcity of supply as soya, they have undergone the same price increases.

Finding alternatives to keep winter feed costs down is not easy.

Categories of stock not as dependent on protein supplementation should be identified, and ration changes made.

Before changing any components of your concentrate mix, you need an accurate silage analysis result. If results were taken when winter feeding started, the forage type and nutritional analysis may have changed in the intervening months.

Mature animals destined to return to grass this spring can now receive less protein in their diet. ​

Steers and heifers within 40 days of finish can also receive lower-protein feeds. For them, an overall crude protein should be about 11.5pc of the complete diet on a dry matter basis.

Where grass silage is of average standard in terms of protein content (13-14pc), the concentrate component can be dropped to 11pc protein. A simple cereal blend of barley, wheat and oats will meet these animals’ requirements.

Two categories of livestock for which you shouldn’t compromise on protein feed levels are young fattening bulls and weanling cattle.

Young bulls destined for an under 16-month finishing system require protein for frame growth and muscle development. At this time of year many spring-born bulls will still have 120-150 days before reaching their age limit.

No protein reduction should be made to the diet until a minimum of 70 days prior to slaughter.

Animals should be at least 600kg before protein levels in the diet are reduced and final carcass fat influencing can take place.

On some farms, weanlings may be turned to grass in a few weeks’ time, but on other farms this date could still be 8-10 weeks away. Protein supplementation to young animals is vital to continue growth and development.

Particularly for dairy-bred stock, sufficient protein supplementation will prevent animals from laying down fat from too young an age and impacting frame development.

We are in an age of fluctuating prices on global markets, and ruminant feedstuffs are certainly exposed to these changes.

We have the capabilities in Ireland to produce increased levels of both cereal grains and protein feeds.

With the right supports, the tillage sector can increase production, and decrease global exposure for our livestock industries.

​

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth