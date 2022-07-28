Farming

Gerry Giggins: How to make top-quality forage from wholecrop

Where grain storage facilities and access to harvest equipment are limited, wholecrop is an excellent option

Possibilities: Wholecrop options can be divided into three main categories; fermented, high dry matter and mature alkaline. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

How strange it is to have the All-Ireland championships completed before the start of the main grain harvest.

The men’s hurling and football finals always used to coincide with the end of the harvest season.

