Gerry Giggins: How to decide what type of animal works best for your system

If you are buying cattle to house for finishing, the big questions are, what type of animal to get, and how best to feed them?

Given the unprecedentedly high feed and store cattle prices, there are number of factors to consider.

All categories of finished animals appear to be in high demand, whereas in previous times there was negative sentiment towards bulls from the beef processing industry.

Factoring how long the animals will be on the farm will help to estimate a budget for feed quantities and costings.

If the beef market follows usual trends and rises in late November towards Christmas, then short-term cattle could be a worthwhile option.

On farms with a good supply of high-quality forage, a longer feeding period could be considered.

Animals can be fed and grown on a high-forage diet for 100 days before a short, sharp finishing period in the new year.

Silage with DMDs in excess of 70pc and with moderate crude protein contents (13-14pc) can be simply balanced with straight protein feeds (soyabean, peas, beans etc) during this growing phase.

Feeds such as palm kernel, sunflower seed and wheatfeed may meet protein requirements on paper, but they have poor digestibility properties and will reduce the overall energy density of the animals’ diet.

The age and weight of an animal, along with its breed and sex, will determine how much feed they need to consume in order to achieve liveweight gains.

This intake figure will vary greatly even within a pen of cattle, as will the subsequent liveweight gains of each individual animal.

In general, a mature animal will consume 2pc of its body weight of dry matter each day; so for a 500kg steer, that’s 10kg. If his feed intakes exceed 10kg of dry matter, there is greater potential for increased liveweight gains.

Younger animals will consume a higher percentage of their bodyweight in dry matter (2.25-2.5pc); they are using most of the available nutrients for skeleton growth and frame development.

Within a batch of cattle, the genetic merit of each animal plays the largest part in the differences in performance.

Other factors include ration suitability to certain breed types, age, and previous plane of nutrition prior to starting the finishing diet.

Where feed intakes and liveweight gains are measured, you can calculate feed conversion efficiency (FCE); this measures the weight of dry matter consumed for every 1kg of liveweight gain, and is one of the most accurate indicators of performance. It has a huge influence on profitability of a beef finishing operation.

This figure has been widely used in both the pig and poultry sectors for decades.

From studying data on a wide range of finishing systems that I am dealing with, it’s clear that young continental bulls are by far the most effective animals in terms of feed conversion efficiency.

They can achieve FCEs as low as 6:1, if all aspects of feeding and management are correct, over a prolonged period of time, from liveweights of 480kg to 750kg.

Surprisingly, crossbred bulls from the dairy herd (excluding Jersey cross) can perform with very good FCEs — 8:1 to 9:1. However, these figures are only achievable while the animal is young (10-16 months). After that stage their efficiency drops dramatically (11:1).

Forward continental heifers and steers that adapt well to their winter housing and feeding will achieve FCEs of around 9:1. This can be achieved for 100-120 days, after which their efficiency will disimprove.

Traditional breeds crossed with a dairy breed or straight dairy-bred steers will generally have FCE of 13: 1 — so the ration specification and cost should be adjusted accordingly.

Jersey cross animals have a very poor FCE of 15:1. Combined with their poor kill-outs, grades and fat scores, this means they are unviable for any beef finishing system.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth