Gerry Giggins: How to decide what type of animal works best for your system

As a winter finisher, how long should you keep them? And what and how much should you feed them?

Decision time: &lsquo;The age and weight of an animal, along with its breed and sex, will determine how much feed they need to consume in order to achieve liveweight gains.&rsquo; Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Gerry Giggins

If you are buying cattle to house for finishing, the big questions are, what type of animal to get, and how best to feed them?

Given the unprecedentedly high feed and store cattle prices, there are number of factors to consider.

All categories of finished animals appear to be in high demand, whereas in previous times there was negative sentiment towards bulls from the beef processing industry.

