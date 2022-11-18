Gerry Giggins: How good is your silage – and how much concentrate do you need to supplement it with?

The ideal grazing conditions of September and October ended abruptly when heavy rains hit the whole country for several weeks heavy rainfall throughout the country over the past number of weeks.

Many farms still have heavy covers of grass, but ground conditions have deteriorated, making it challenging to get this grass grazed.

Covers that remain ungrazed will have an impact on the quality of next spring’s swards. In many cases, the deluge forced all stock to be moved indoors in a short space of time, without an orderly housing process was forgone on many farms.

Jobs such as vaccination and back/ tail clipping are only now being caught up on, and they are harder if the window of opportunity while housing cattle is missed.

Plus, the exceptionally recent unusually mild temperatures have increased the risk of viral infection.

Back clipping can provide great relief to cattle by helping reduce the likelihood of sweating and over-heating. As one farmer told me recently: “It’s a dirty job, but the bounce that cattle get in thrive and health helps reduce the overall time they spend on farm.”

While farms that suffered from drought during the summer had opened pits already, the majority of silage was not opened until recently.

Every year has its trends with regards silage quality and quantity, generally based on the weather patterns of the growing season.

Read More

Those fortunate enough to make their first-cut silage in the window of late April and early May appear to be reaping the benefits now.

While these silages are slightly low in dry matter, they are of excellent nutritional value. Many are averaging more than 75pc DMD.

I have seen, for the first time in Ireland, silage analysed at 82pc DMD! The last time I saw silage of this kind was on a Dutch dairy farm operating a six-cut system.

While the yield from this type of silage is 25pc lower than normal first cuts, the savings on concentrate use and cost will be significant this winter. Finishing cattle on 4kg of concentrate will be possible with this type of grass silage.

The majority of first-cut silages, particularly those cut in later May and early June, are not of comparable quality. While they are slightly drier, both energy and protein levels are lower.

Dry matter digestibility values of 65-68pc are common. These silages will require higher levels of concentrate supplementation.

Mature finishing heifers and bullocks will require a minimum 7kg of concentrates to get a correct finish. If not supplemented adequately with concentrates, cattle fed on this type of silage will kill out very poorly, at least 2pc lower than anticipated results.

Read More

From studying kill reports on a few farms, early killed continental cattle fed on lower-quality first-cut silage averaged 53pc kill out, while dairy bred stock fed on the same silage averaged 48pc.

Second-cut silage suffered from dry growing conditions on many farms. Yield was low, but dry matter contents and overall quality appear to be quite good.

Where possible, dry second silage makes the ideal complement to be fed along with lower-dry-matter first cuts.

These dry silages pose a challenge for pit face management, with feed spoilage common.

Visible mould formations will pose huge challenges to the animal’s digestive system. Toxins produced by these moulds will inhibit overall feed utilisation, health and performance.

Where moulds are evident in silage, feed an appropriate mycotoxin binder. These cling to harmful toxins in the rumen and ensure their safe passage through the digestive system, passing out in the dung.

There are various forms of binders — charcoal, clay and yeast based — each with different modes of action and operating on different toxins.

The most common binders are yeast-based, which cover a wider range of toxins while the yeast component will also help to improve overall rumen conditions. Binders can be fed directly or included in a concentrate or mineral/ vitamin supplement.

No matter what the method, the correct feed rate is very important.

​

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth