Gerry Giggins: How beef finishers can maximise young bulls’ growth potential ahead of the age limit deadline

Many farms targeting to produce spring-born bulls for finishing under 16 months of age have now entered the home straight in their production system.

Most animals will now have approximately 60-100 days before reaching their age limit.

From housing in autumn 2020 until this point, the animals will have hopefully grown a good frame and now the final feeding phase is where carcass conformation, fat cover and percentage kill out can be greatly influenced.

At this point, there are a number of important nutritional changes that should be implemented to give these animals the best chance of reaching their target specification.

Suckler-bred bulls targeted to finish under 16 months are generally selected from the top commercial genetics available.

As well as having the best conformation, these animals have the genes for the highest growth rates and feed conversion efficiencies.

In order to match this potential, it is crucial that we supply the correct nutritional balance to the animal.

Once bulls reach a minimum liveweight of 500kg, they should be moved onto their final finishing ration.

When bull beef production expanded in Ireland circa the early 2000s, many finishers targeted liveweight gains of 1.5kg-1.7kg per day during the final finishing phase.

As a result of improved genetics, animal housing and feeding techniques many producers are averaging liveweight gains of up to and exceeding 2kg per day.

In order to assess and benchmark performance, establishing liveweights at this stage is a worthwhile exercise.

If animals are being put through a crush for weighing at this stage, the opportunity should be taken to run the animals through a footbath and conduct any necessary treatments to ensure there are no impediments to animal thrive.

Feed intakes and the animal’s subsequent efficiency in converting that feed into meat is studied and measured in phenomenal detail within both the pig and poultry industries.

Unfortunately, we in the beef sector, are many years behind and rarely measure these efficiencies in such detail. Young bulls that are healthy, comfortable and well fed will easily provide the greatest feed conversion efficiencies (FCE) when compared to other beef production systems.

Energy feeds

In light of where the feed markets have gone, it is vitally important that the animals’ diet is correctly balanced to match the stage they are at.

Where forage is still a component in the diet, it would be important to update its analysis and match the concentrate feeds accordingly. Energy feeds now need to be increased to maximum levels possible.

Increasing the starch and sugar content of the ration will result in a higher net energy being fed. As the animals have already achieved the majority of their skeletal growth, the requirement for protein at this phase is reduced.

In fact, feeding excess protein during the final finishing phase will impede final fat scores as the animals will use up energy digesting any extra protein.

Where low protein forages such as maize silage, wholecrop silage and fodder beet are being fed there will always be a requirement for increased protein feeding.

Increasing the energy density, through starch and sugar feeds, needs to be done gradually and carefully so as to avoid any digestive upsets.

All too often, cases of acidosis will be induced at this stage and it can derail all plans for early finishing of the animals. If not already fed, an appropriate yeast and buffer can help to reduce the risk of acidosis.

Digestible fibre

I would normally advocate the use of a digestible fibre feed in conjunction with increased levels of starch and sugar feeding.

Unfortunately, quality digestible fibre feeds such as oats, beet pulp, citrus pulp and soya hulls are all in very scarce supply and have significantly increased in price.

If straw or good quality hay is available, increase its use.

Where maize silage is available, it can eliminate the requirement for other digestible fibre sources and reduce the use of straw if it is in short supply.

It goes without saying that demand for bull beef has been variable in recent years for various reasons. Therefore, it is always important to hold a conversation with beef processors before committing to finish young bulls this season.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth