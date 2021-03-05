Farming

Gerry Giggins: How beef finishers can maximise young bulls’ growth potential ahead of the age limit deadline

The young bull finishing system is the most profitable of all beef systems, but the wrong dietary options can derail plans for early finishing of the animals

Improved genetics, animal housing and feeding techniques mean many producers are averaging liveweight gains of up to and exceeding 2kg per day PHOTO: GERRY MOONEY Expand

Improved genetics, animal housing and feeding techniques mean many producers are averaging liveweight gains of up to and exceeding 2kg per day PHOTO: GERRY MOONEY

Gerry Giggins

Many farms targeting to produce spring-born bulls for finishing under 16 months of age have now entered the home straight in their production system.

Most animals will now have approximately 60-100 days before reaching their age limit.

From housing in autumn 2020 until this point, the animals will have hopefully grown a good frame and now the final feeding phase is where carcass conformation, fat cover and percentage kill out can be greatly influenced.

