Gerry Giggins: Don’t knock the big feedlots – they set the standard for the whole beef sector

There have been significant technical advancements in how feedlots feed, finish, care for and market their cattle

Efficiency: Once cattle move on to full rations, the feedlots aim for gains exceeding 1.5kg/hd/day. Image: Getty

Efficiency: Once cattle move on to full rations, the feedlots aim for gains exceeding 1.5kg/hd/day. Image: Getty

Efficiency: Once cattle move on to full rations, the feedlots aim for gains exceeding 1.5kg/hd/day. Image: Getty

Efficiency: Once cattle move on to full rations, the feedlots aim for gains exceeding 1.5kg/hd/day. Image: Getty

Gerry Giggins

There has been a lot of focus recently on the influence of feedlots on the total Irish kill.

Some commentators seem surprised by this, but working in the industry, I have seen this change happening and I see it as a positive trend.

