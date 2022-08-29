Gerry Giggins: Cut your feed bills by growing your own oats and red clover

Dream weather during the peak harvest weeks resulted in the majority of winter and spring cereal crops being cut at record low moisture levels.

Yields and quality of both winter wheat and spring cereal crops are reported to be good, which is good news for livestock farmers planning on including high levels of native cereals in their winter feed diets.

My long-held belief in the benefit of feeding oats to cattle were further supported when I attended Beef 2022 event in Grange in July.

Research showed that on grass silage-based diets there was no significant difference in intake or performance between animals fed on a barley-based concentrate versus animals fed on an oat-based concentrate.

Given the requirement for the agriculture sector to become more self-sufficient, and to increase the amount of tillage, oats are a suitable crop and resultant feed on many livestock farms.

Oats are relatively easy to grow, suited to the Irish climate, while not requiring the same inputs as other cereal crops. They are generally less susceptible to fungal infection, but the use of growth regulator is important to prevent lodging.

They can work well as a break crop in both grassland and tillage rotations and can be harvested as grain or as a whole-crop forage.

Oats provide an excellent slow-release starch source, with an ideal proportion of digestible fibre and natural oils, which provide additional energy.

Given the lower inputs required when growing the crop, the grain has a lower carbon footprint — and will in turn lower the beef carbon footprint.

It is also important to increase the amount of protein crops being grown and fed.

There is rising interest in growing red clover as a forage crop with increased protein levels. Red clover grows extremely well in Irish conditions and can produce high dry matter yields per hectare (up to 14t DM/ha) where soil pH and nutrition are correct.

While significant saving can be made on artificial nitrogen fertiliser, it is important that P, K and lime application isn’t neglected.

Expand Close Harvesting a field of red clover. Photo: Roger Jones / Facebook

While care is required when grazing red clover swards, due to the higher risk of bloat, it can work well in a multi-cut silage programme (4-5 cuts)

However, silage making is more difficult with red clover than with perennial ryegrass.

Red clover is a legume that fixes atmospheric nitrogen, so N levels in the plant will be higher; the leaves will contain lower sugar levels than ryegrass leaves; and clover will be of a lower dry matter.

It is vital to mow red clover swards at their driest and highest sugar content. A longer wilting period than with grass crops is required — around 48 hours.

First cuts should be targeted for mid-May, with further cuts every 6-8 weeks. Yield per cut will be lower than that of a grass crop but a lighter harvest will aid ensilability.

Red clover silage could be used as the sole forage for growing cattle or lactating cows, but supplementation with straw is advised.

Its relatively low energy levels mean that it has a limited use for finishing cattle. However when fed along with high-DMD ryegrass silage, maize silage or cereal whole-crops it can reduce the protein requirements from concentrates.

With overall feed costs remaining high, serious consideration should be given to looking at alternative options such as oats or red clover silage.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth