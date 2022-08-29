Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: Cut your feed bills by growing your own oats and red clover

Oats are relatively easy to grow and provide an excellent slow-release starch source

Handy fodder: Oats provide an excellent slow-release starch source, with an ideal proportion of digestible fibre and natural oils. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Harvesting a field of red clover. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Handy fodder: Oats provide an excellent slow-release starch source, with an ideal proportion of digestible fibre and natural oils. Photo: Damien Eagers

Handy fodder: Oats provide an excellent slow-release starch source, with an ideal proportion of digestible fibre and natural oils. Photo: Damien Eagers

Harvesting a field of red clover. Photo: Roger Jones

Harvesting a field of red clover. Photo: Roger Jones

/

Handy fodder: Oats provide an excellent slow-release starch source, with an ideal proportion of digestible fibre and natural oils. Photo: Damien Eagers

Gerry Giggins

Dream weather during the peak harvest weeks resulted in the majority of winter and spring cereal crops being cut at record low moisture levels.

Yields and quality of both winter wheat and spring cereal crops are reported to be good, which is good news for livestock farmers planning on including high levels of native cereals in their winter feed diets.

Most Watched

Privacy