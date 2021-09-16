Gerry Giggins: 5 key things you need to do now before winter housing

We are approaching the last chance to get several essential tasks completed ahead of winter housing.

Crush and handling facilities

It’s vital to make sure the crush and handling facilities are in good working order.

All animals entering winter housing, whether they are coming off pasture or bought from marts, are likely to pass through these on numerous occasions.

Repairs to gates, bars on the race, the crush or head-locking facility need to be attended to now.

This maintenance work will aid the welfare of the animals but most importantly will prevent accidents during the busy periods.

Foot-bathing equipment

The installation of simple foot-bathing equipment should be considered, if the layout allows.

Hoof health, mainly stemming from outbreaks of digital dermatitis, is becoming a major issue on beef farms, especially when animals are intensively fed.

All cattle passing through the mart system are susceptible to picking up the infection. Appropriate footbathing at the time of animals’ arrival on farm can help to control the problem and limit the spread.

Read More

Lighting

With the evenings shortening, a lot of herding, feeding and cattle-handling will be taking place in fading light or darkness. So lighting plays a hugely important role in the safety and comfort of farmer and animals.

Clean and repair light fittings now. Installing new-generation, non-corrosive LED light fittings will hugely improve lux levels while decreasing energy consumption.

Studies conducted in dairy herds show a direct correlation between increased light levels and higher animal intakes and performance.

Trough cleaning

The water trough that leaked all last winter and constantly nagged you while the shed was full of animals won’t have repaired itself over the summer and should be tended to now.

Water troughs and drinkers can harbour harmful bacteria that will multiply in stagnant water during the warmer months. These bacteria can quickly upset the digestive system of housed animals if drinkers haven’t been thoroughly cleaned and sterilised.

Read More

Feed and forage testing

There has been a sharp increased in feed prices over the past few months. Many beef farmers will not have bought any concentrates since they turned animals out to grass in the spring and are now in for a rude awakening.

It is not uncommon to see the price of a standard beef finishing blend in excess of €300/t.

So careful consideration needs to be given to the type, specification and quantity of concentrate fed to your cattle.

The major determinant is deciding what type of concentrate you require and how much you feed will be the quality of the forage base.

Where grass silage and cereal wholecrop are being fed it is essential that they are analysed as soon as possible. Testing labs can get very busy at this time of year so you should talk to your nutritionist or feed company about getting your silage analysed.

For farms that suffer from specific issues related to mineral deficiencies or toxicities, a separate forage mineral analysis will also be required. This will usually take longer than standard nutritional analysis, so getting samples taken now is of upmost importance.

Maize has benefitted hugely from the summer weather and looks set to provide excellent crops in both yield and quality. It appears that maize will be harvested slightly later than normal as a result of the late maturing of plants.

Cobs appear to be well on target for an early October harvest but the amount of moisture and green material present in the plant will delay the harvest date.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth