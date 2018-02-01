Factories set to trial new beef grading technology

NEW camera and lighting technology for the grading of beef animals is to undergo testing at a number of Irish factories over the coming months, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed it was supervising the industry-led trial of the latest technological advances used in the mechanical classification system for beef.

However, the hardware infrastructure of the system will remain unchanged. “The project will take place in the coming months and work is underway at present to prepare for it which is expected to last three weeks,” a department spokesperson said.

“The purpose of the trial is to examine the feasibility of using digital cameras and LED lights as part of the existing carcase classification system which is in place since 2003/4.” The spokesperson said any decisions regarding adaptation of the new technology will follow an evaluation of the results of the trial.