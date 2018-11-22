Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Factories must pay more for top grades, insists expert

Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Declan O’Brien

Irish beef processors do not adequately reward meat yield in their cattle pricing structure, according to the former Teagasc specialist who carried out much of the research work on which the beef grid is based.

Michael Drennan said the importance of lean meat yield is not fairly reflected in beef carcass prices, and he suggested that the price differentials between grades needed to increase significantly.

“The price paid for carcasses of good conformation (high meat yield) from the suckler herd tend to be inadequate relative to carcasses with lower meat yield,” he claimed.

“It is long accepted by farmers that composition is taken into account in pricing products such as milk, protein and fat content, and grain, moisture content.”

However, Mr Drennan said the same principle was not applied to the pricing of cattle.

“It is worth pointing out that the bone content of a U3 steer carcass would average only 16.8pc, while an O3 would be 21.2pc. The O3 would also have more fat,” he explained.

“As a result, the lean meat content of the steer carcasses in the Grange study were 66kg/100kg for O3s and 73kg/100kg for U3s.

“Based on these studies the price difference between U3s and O3s should be about 45c/kg, whereas in the last year the figure in Ireland was 29c/kg.”

Also Read

Figures

The corresponding figures for the UK, France and Italy were 33c/kg, 82c/kg and 127c/kg respectively.

While the UK differential was below Ireland’s, Mr Drennan pointed out that the average UK price for U3 animals was 9c/kg higher than the Irish price.

He also noted that prices for poor-quality P3 cows in Ireland were 35c/kg higher than the average in the

UK, France, Italy and Germany.

In recent weeks suggestions of changes to the beef grid have provoked strong differences between the farm organisations.

The IFA has called for a premium to be paid for stock from the suckler

herd.

However, the ICMSA is opposed to the idea.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack claimed that any plan which gave additional bonuses to a smaller number of animals, while penalising the majority of stock, will not be accepted by farmers.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Almost half of vets would consider selling their practice - survey

Farmland's soil moisture levels and field size to determine future...
Stock Image: PA

Farmers warned to be vigilant of liver fluke even after dry summer
The top table, from left: Pat Cleary, Jim O'Regan, Simon Cross (all Beet Ireland), Bobby Miller and Clive Carter, both Irish Grain Growers Association at the meeting in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Beet that: €300m plan to revive Ireland's sugar industry
The exterior of the mansion at Castetown Cox estate. Photo: Knight Frank

High Court awards €571k against British lord who owned a 513 acre estate in...
It is getting darker every morning when cattle are being herded into being milked

Banks love teachers and nurses - could they love fixed milk price contracts...
Stock photo

Kerry farmer fined €1,500 in pollution case after failing to build slatted house