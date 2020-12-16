Farming

Farming

Ectoparasites and their effect on housed cattle

External parasites can be treated by using both injectable and pour-on products

Sucking lice can affect all ages of stock, too, but mostly affect younger stock Expand

Getty Images

Matt O'Sullivan

When talking about parasite control, we must think of both internal and external parasites.

It is these external parasites that are known as Ectoparasites.

The one we are all very familiar with is lice. However, within this lice category there are three different types including biting lice, sucking lice and mange mites; all of which have their own different traits and life-cycles.

