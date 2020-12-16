Ectoparasites and their effect on housed cattle

When talking about parasite control, we must think of both internal and external parasites.

It is these external parasites that are known as Ectoparasites.

The one we are all very familiar with is lice. However, within this lice category there are three different types including biting lice, sucking lice and mange mites; all of which have their own different traits and life-cycles.

The chewing lice and mange mites will affect all ages of livestock and will, obviously, result in excessive scratching by stock, poor skin and, most importantly, depressed thrive in these animals, resulting in lowering weight gain.

Sucking lice can affect all ages of stock, too, but mostly affect younger stock, again leading to reduced thrive in susceptible younger stock.

By now almost all categories of stock will have been housed due to the weather, with the exception of some outlying stock where this is an option.

While fluke and worm treatments will have been given, lice treatment is usually carried out at housing but repeat treatments may be necessary in many cases.

As stated, lice infestations left untreated have the potential to significantly reduce weight gain in cattle, particularly finishing of young cattle.

This is an expensive time in a young or finishing animal's life as a poor thrive at this stage in animals' life will impact longer term. There are basically two types of products used in the control of lice. These two products are pour-on synthetic pyrethroids; and injectable or pour-on avermectins.

Injectable and pour-on products can be used to manage mites and sucking lice, but only pour-on products are effective against biting lice.

The pour-on products will disperse throughout the fat layer, which is how they become effective against biting lice, as they do not ingest blood.

For pour-on products, correct administration is key to effective control. If using a pour on to control lice, it is generally best to clip the backs of cattle.

This allows for better penetration by the pour on, and it will also mean less sweating by cattle in the sheds. It is also important not to under dose.

Lice spreads very readily between cattle, and the main route of transmission is by direct contact, so all contact animals should be treated at the same time. It is also important to treat any bought-in animals before they are let join any groups of housed cattle that have been already treated.

Cattle should be checked two to three weeks after the initial treatment just to make sure they are not showing signs of infestation.

The reason you may have to treat again after two to three weeks is to kill off any lice that have hatched from eggs since your last treatment.

A comment that is often made about housed cattle is that "I treated them cattle for lice and they are still scratching".

So monitor your stock in the two weeks after treatment to see has the scratching stopped and if not then take the appropriate action and discuss the best products to use with your vet.

The Department of Agriculture has set its sights firmly on making the agriculture sector climate-neutral by 2050, and it has outlined its vision for achieving that in publishing a national climate and air roadmap.

The publication was launched this week by Minister Charlie McConalogue, and it includes 29 actions to carry out in order to reach its objectives.

'Ag Climatise' was described by Minister McConalogue as a collection of tangible actions and targets that will help to develop a modern, environmentally sustainable agri sector.

"This roadmap follows extensive engagement with all stakeholders and identifies key pathways and targets for improving the climate and air footprint of our sector," he said.

"Irish agriculture has a strong reputation for the safety and environmental sustainability of its produce, and this roadmap challenges us to build on this reputation. We need to start doing this today, and it is with this firmly in mind that I am publishing this roadmap now."

"The roadmap includes some ambitious actions on reducing emissions and puts a focus on alternative land uses, sequestration, and renewable energy," said Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

"Greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions from the sector have been going in the wrong direction. We need a clear pathway to reverse this trend, and this roadmap sets us on that path.''

The roadmap's actions are largely based on Teagasc's Marginal Abatement Cost Curves relating to greenhouse-gas and ammonia emissions, while more than 100 written and 400 online submissions lodged during a period of public consultation have also contributed to the overall product.

Some of the areas addressed include fertiliser use and low-emission manure-spreading technology.

''The Department will continue to engage collaboratively and will establish expert groups to oversee the development and implementation of actions where a path to delivery is unclear. Additionally as science and innovation continue to develop climate solutions, there will be further opportunities to support and develop the environmental credentials of what is our most important native industry," said Minister McConalogue.

"Our farmers and food producers continue to engage positively and proactively in terms of tackling climate change and I commend them for their continued commitment to this cause.''