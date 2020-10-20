Eamon O’Connell: ‘That horrible feeling of impending disaster started to creep over me’

Ask any vet and they will tell you — there are no easy calvings any more.

A generation ago, if a cow even looked sideways while calving, the vet was called, such was the value of the calf and the farmer’s fear of the unknown.

Nowadays, the vast majority of farmers are able to deal with the simple complications of a calving case — meaning that, when a vet is called, it’s going to be difficult.

Last night, the phone rang at 2.30am. It was an experienced suckler farmer. A cow had been calving but with little progress.

After two hours he investigated and found the calf to be twisted slightly, with the head turned backwards. He had managed to straighten the calf but, no matter how hard he tried, he could not get the head to present correctly.

I was met on farm with two buckets of hot water, a weary farmer and a huge Limousin cow, restrained in a purpose-built calving gate.

“This might not be so bad,” I thought to myself. The farmer assured me that the bull she was in calf to didn’t have a high calving difficulty.

I togged out into my calving attire and with a little bit of manoeuvring and a lot of lubrication, I got the calf’s head facing in the right direction.

I put on the calving ropes, attached the calving jack and with mostly help from the cows contractions, the calf was out past its rib cage. I was already thinking that I would make it back to my bed while it was still warm.

Then that horrible feeling started to creep over me. Any farmer who has sucklers will know the feeling I’m talking about. It’s the feeling of impending disaster when the ropes begin to tighten up as the calf’s hips try to enter the cow’s pelvis.

A few clicks of the handle of the calving jack and now, the pressure was enough to make me stop. This calf was not going to pop out as I had thought. Its hips were stuck against the inside of the cow’s pelvis — hip-lock.

There are a few things that are worth knowing when you are calving a cow and the calf becomes stuck at the hips.

Firstly, don’t panic. Once the calf’s rib cage is outside the cow, it can breathe. So, time can be taken to take stock of the situation.

Leave the pressure off the jack — let the ropes go slack. This allows the calf to breathe easier. A well-lubricated hand should be inserted over the calf’s pelvis to figure out exactly what has caused the hips to become stuck.

Sometimes, it may be just a simple matter of lifting the calf’s pelvis slightly for it to become unstuck.

If this is unsuccessful, the next thing to do is to assess the cow and the position in which she is lying. Ensure firstly that the cow can breathe properly if she is restrained in a head gate.

Next, ensure there is enough room behind the cow to manoeuvre the calving jack. This may require enlisting a bit of help to either turn the cow over or pull her out from against the shed wall.

Extra traction may have to be applied. This was the case here. The most important thing to do before this happens is to remove the calving ropes from above the calf’s hooves and place them firmly above the knees.

Sadly, all too often, if excessive traction is applied with the ropes in the normal position, the leg may fracture. Placing the ropes above the knees will greatly reduce the chances of this happening.

Sometimes, crossing over the ropes helps — putting the rope of the left leg on the right hook of the jack and vice versa — can help. This creates traction in a slightly curved direction, allowing the calf’s pelvis to twist slightly, which can aid in delivery.

Once the cow was in the position I wanted and the ropes placed above the calf’s knees, I gently but firmly started to jack the calf again. The difference now was that the jack was angled downwards and I was in control of the level of traction.

It is a very delicate process and too much traction could hurt the calf or the cow. The farmer was at the end of the jack, keeping it at the angle required. A lot of lubrication and a little more traction and a wave of relief washed over me as the calf suddenly became free and was delivered onto the clean straw bed.

Pain relief was administered to both cow and calf, and I returned to my now cold bed.

It is well worth stopping for a minute and composing oneself when a calf is stuck at the hips. Continuing to pull without changing tactics will only end in disaster.

If there’s going to be panic, let it be organised.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with the Summerhill Veterinary Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary