Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: ‘That horrible feeling of impending disaster started to creep over me’

Few situations are as tricky as a calf getting stuck at the hips during birth — but calamity can be averted if you keep your cool

Tipperary vet Eamon O'Connell scanning a cow. Expand

Close

Tipperary vet Eamon O'Connell scanning a cow.

Tipperary vet Eamon O'Connell scanning a cow.

Tipperary vet Eamon O'Connell scanning a cow.

Eamon O'Connell

Ask any vet and they will tell you — there are no easy calvings any more.

A generation ago, if a cow even looked sideways while calving, the vet was called, such was the value of the calf and the farmer’s fear of the unknown.

Nowadays, the vast majority of farmers are able to deal with the simple complications of a calving case meaning that, when a vet is called, it’s going to be difficult.