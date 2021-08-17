Good-quality weanlings are not cheap, so we should do all we can to protect our investment

Protecting your investment: Management, organisation and good stockmanship are all required to help reduce the risk of respiratory infection developing in purchased weanlings

It’s that time of year again — time to dust off the wallet, open up the cheque book and get ready to spend big. No, I’m not talking about paying your vet bill (don’t forget us, though).

I am, of course, referring to buying weanlings. The trickle of weanlings in marts will shortly change to a flood, with the forecast of buoyant prices accompanied by the inevitable shortage of autumn grass.

Good-quality weanlings are expected to be more expensive than ever this year, so we need to take every step possible to protect our investment.

After you get your purchases home, the focus must be on keeping these cattle healthy.

Firstly, we must consider what they have been through over the past few days. In an ideal world, they will have been weaned over a month ago, will be dosed and vaccinated and will be eating lots of concentrate prior to sale day.

Unfortunately, this is often not the case.

Stress is the match that lights the fire when it comes to sickness in weanlings. Most of the sick weanlings we see are suffering from pneumonia — the number-one killer of bought-in young stock.

It’s a simple equation: stress = pneumonia. And the weanling that has just landed in your yard may well be stressed.

All too often, the morning of the sale is the beginning and the end of the weaning process. Many suckler farmers put huge effort into presenting properly weaned stock for sale — but sadly, they can be in the minority.

Here’s a typical scenario: an E-grade bull weanling is removed from his mother and loaded onto a trailer and taken to the mart. At the mart, he is unloaded and mixed with several batches of other cattle, all from different farms.

He will be nicely sweated up at this stage and breathing heavily. Unfortunately, the air he is breathing contains a mixture of every pneumonia-causing virus and bacteria.

He will start to cool off in the draughty pen as the day goes on and he will begin to get cold, tired and uncomfortable, as he has never stood on concrete for any great length of time before.

A quick spin into the ring and he is sold for close to €4/kg. He is moved back out into a holding pen again with a different group of weanlings. By the time he is loaded on to your trailer, he has been on his feet for over 14 hours.

The journey home is not long but the rain coming in the air vents of the trailer leaves him nicely wet by the time you get back. He is tired, sore, hungry and stressed to the max.

It’s easy to see how this weanling that has just cost over €1,000 could have pneumonia within the next 24-36 hours. I have heard of many farmers who reach for a shot of a top-shelf antibiotic for bought-in weanlings as soon as they arrive into the yard.

From the end of January next year, this won’t be an option and in my view, that is no harm at all.

Viruses, not bacteria, are the most likely cause of pneumonia in weanlings, so antibiotics given as a preventative are of no use.

You would be far better off giving the weanling an injection of an anti-inflammatory that will relieve some of the soreness and discomfort it will undoubtedly be in, and help to reduce the temperature and inflammation associated with viral pneumonia.

The newly bought weanling will, above all other things, want to lie down as soon as he gets somewhat settled. A deep straw bed, even if it’s only in the lie-back area of the slatted pen, is a necessity.

The cold concrete slats will only add to the stress for an animal that, before today, probably only set foot on concrete in the collecting yard for dosing or the herd test.

The shed should have good ventilation but be draught-free. The water troughs should be freshly cleaned, and there should be some fresh hay or silage at the feed barrier. Some meal should be offered but don’t be surprised if it’s only nosed around for the first day or two.

Concentrate feeding is often seen as “too expensive” by many farmers, especially this year as the price has gone up considerably.

However, recent studies have shown that the live weight gain achieved per kilo of meal makes great economic sense. It takes 4-5kg of concentrate to achieve a live weight gain of 1kg in a weanling.

Even at the preposterous price of €300/tonne at present, meal is still worth feeding; 4kg will cost €1.20, but a good-quality weanling is worth at least €3/kg so your are getting more than 2½ times return on your investment.

Also, it will help to minimise stress, and if the weanling is on a high-quality diet, it is better placed to fight off a bout of pneumonia.

So, immediately after buying in, it is vital to introduce meal and keep feeding it for a number of weeks after.

Pneumonia vaccination plays a vital role in keeping weanlings healthy, but it must be used correctly.

One-shot intramuscular vaccines and intra-nasal vaccines are very useful as they offer protection in a number of days. However, a common mistake is to give these vaccines too soon after the weanling arrives on farm.

If a weanling is stressed, the immune response to the vaccine won’t be ideal; this is one of the reasons why we sometimes get complaints that a particular vaccine “hasn’t worked”.

Give the weanling at least two days to settle in, and only when it is bright, alert and eating well should a vaccine be given.

Worm dosing should be left for at least a week after that again — and castration, another month.

As with most things in life: Less stress = more success.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary