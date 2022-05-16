Eamon O’Connell: Sign up for the worm dose consult — it’s free, it’s easy and it could save you money

I rolled my eyes when I heard that the new regulations surrounding veterinary prescriptions will be delayed until December 1. The first thing to be blamed was the new computer system.

I’m no computer expert but at the turn of the year, this system was still in the early stages of development, so having it ready to roll by June was going to be a tall order.

The next thing to blame was Russia. The war in Ukraine is getting blamed for everything. It’s not so long ago that, no matter what went wrong, Covid was to blame. Supply chain issues — Covid. Delivery delays — Covid. Cows not in calf — Covid. Russia has now slotted into that role.

Once I had gotten over the initial scepticism, I reckoned that this delay of a few months will give everyone a chance to get on the same page with regard to using wormers correctly.

The gateway to this is the Animal Health Ireland- (AHI) funded parasite control consult, which will facilitate a discussion between farmers and their vets about dosing and general parasite control on their farm.

This discussion is already happening on many farms but the beauty of this consult is that it is free to the farmer. Plus, each farmer who signs up gets two faecal samples analysed for free as well.

What’s better than free stuff? Free stuff that actually benefits you. It’s a no-brainer.

And it is very easy to sign up for: just follow a link on the AHI website and fill in the online form. If you’re not tech-savvy, just give your vet a ring and they can sign you up. All you need is your eircode, an email address and your herd number.

Every day last week, I have came across examples of why this consult and the general conversation around dosing is beneficial to farmers. I was in our clinic a few days ago when a rather down-hearted dry-stock farmer came through the door.

“I’m going dosing the yearlings down the hatch today,” he said, “and I’d rather eat stones than catch every single one of the mad so-and-sos by the head and dose them.”

It was time for a quick discussion. It turned out that he had dosed these animals with an ivermectin-based product three weeks after housing and was using a white drench on the day of turnout, as “this is what we always did for as long as I can remember”.

In days gone by, yes, this may have been the correct course of action as, depending on the timing and type of wormer used around housing, worms would have survived in the animals over the winter and another dose would be needed to “clean them out completely”.

However, using an ivermectin-based dose is effective against these worms, and a second dose is certainly not needed.

The farmer’s spirits were immediately lifted. Not only did he save money by not having to buy a dose, but much more importantly, he didn’t have to endure the torturous job of manhandling every hardy animal in the shed.

This is a perfect example that, contrary to the tinfoil hat brigade’s opinion, the vet is not going to make “a load of money” from these regulation changes.

This farmer came to my clinic and was about to spend around €120. Instead, I spent 10 minutes convincing him not to do so. I don’t know of any other business where this would happen.

The next example was a call from a farmer who rears calves. He had calves out a grass about three weeks and they were starting to show signs of scour. They were a bit “racked-looking” and had dirty tails.

In his mind, he was only giving me a very quick ring to make sure that the wormer he had left over from last year was OK to use on these calves. Firstly, I told him that a bottle of any dosing product that had been open since 2021 was of no use now.

More importantly, calves out at grass only three weeks have a very slim chance of having a worm burden significant enough to result in clinical signs like weight loss and scour.

I advised him to take some faecal samples before taking any action. Sure enough, the results told a different story to what the farmer was suspecting.

The calves were suffering from coccidiosis. The whole group were treated with a diclazuril-based product and some individual calves needed some additional TLC. The group recovered quickly

One thing is for sure: if they had been treated with an open bottle of last year’s worm dose, they would only have got worse.

Another case involved a call from one of our office staff to tell me that a dairy farmer was calling in to pick up a zero-milk withdrawal product because his cows had started coughing.

They had been dosed after housing and, after a particularly dry spring, the chances of lungworm being an issue was highly unlikely. We carried out some lung washes on the cows, which were all negative for lungworm larvae.

Nasal swabs yielded an interesting result — RSV. Vaccinating the herd yielded almost an immediate response where the coughing stopped and the milk yield went up.

This summer is going to give us a great opportunity to get our house in order when it comes to worm dosing.

Sign up for the free consult and you never know, it might actually make you some money.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary