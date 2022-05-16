Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Sign up for the worm dose consult — it’s free, it’s easy and it could save you money

More understanding is needed: farmers are wasting cash on needless dosing, or risking serious problems with wrong treatments

Valuable advice: Eamon O&rsquo;Connell says the parasite control consult will facilitate a discussion between farmers and their vets about dosing on their farm. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Valuable advice: Eamon O’Connell says the parasite control consult will facilitate a discussion between farmers and their vets about dosing on their farm. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

I rolled my eyes when I heard that the new regulations surrounding veterinary prescriptions will be delayed until December 1. The first thing to be blamed was the new computer system.

I’m no computer expert but at the turn of the year, this system was still in the early stages of development, so having it ready to roll by June was going to be a tall order.

