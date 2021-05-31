Eamon O’Connell: A week of bulling injuries, broken legs and super-spreaders

It never rains but it pours. The unseasonably wet weather is putting a dampener on what should now be peak first-cut silage, and on everyone’s humour as well.

We’ve seen an increased level of emergency calls at what would normally be a quiet time of year, when our days are normally dominated by TB testing and scanning.

If keep hearing the phrase: “I don’t think he’s working”, in reference to the stock bull. This year, more than ever, I have seen more bulls with various career-ending injuries.

In the past week, I have seen a bull with a deep cut to his penis, sustained when he was trying to bull a cow as she was entering the milking parlour. By the time he is fit for purpose again, the breeding season will be long over.

I have seen several bulls with their penises or surrounding tissues inflamed, and in some cases, infected.

Getting a puck

This can be the result of getting a puck from another bull/cow while he is trying to serve a cow.

It can also be from sheer over-use, where the bull just has too many heifers or cows to serve.

I also attended two different bulls with pelvic damage, where their gait was clearly abnormal. Pain relief and rest will give them some chance to heal, but again, their breeding days are over.

Another bull fell backwards off a cow in the collecting yard, fracturing his tail head and paralysing his tail. A smashing, well-bred Friesian bull that will be winging his way to a restaurant near you very soon.

It is so disheartening to see pedigree bulls meet their end prematurely like this, especially when you consider how much work, time and effort went into getting them to the point of being fit to breed.

The harsh reality is that most of the cases I’ve mentioned could have been avoided. Young bulls really need to be wrapped in cotton wool for their first year, with small numbers of cows to bull and rest periods every few days.

Even in their second season, they shouldn’t be allowed onto the concrete of the collecting yard and should be fed concentrate at each milking.

Bulls are just too expensive to turf them in at the deep end and when they get injured, write it off as an acceptable loss.

Injuries will happen — just look at every GAA team in the country — but everything that can be done to prevent them will ultimately save money. Replacement bulls are expensive, and don’t forget about the hidden costs — missed heats can result in cows calving later next year, or maybe even not being in calf at all.

It’s not just bulls that are getting injured: we have seen a lot of cows with injuries of varying severity, almost all of which are associated with bulling.

Increased cow numbers combined with the increased use of synchronisation protocols have led to more cows bulling in shorter spaces of time.

The collecting yard is the greatest offender when it comes to injuries. The concrete is especially slippery at this time of year, as it is next to impossible to clean the film of greasy manure from the surface.

I can personally attest to this as I slipped and fell flat on my back a few days ago in one such slippery yard.

Unfortunately, even if your yard is power-hosed clean daily (and even grooved for extra grip), a cow can make her way safely to the paddock and proceed to get injured there.

I attended a cow last week that the farmer presumed had milk fever. She was lying in the paddock and couldn’t get up.

Milk fever was unlikely as the cow was calved 60 days. It was only when she attempted to stand that the problem became obvious: her hind leg was fractured above the hock.

She had been 100pc fine when the farmer closed the fence after milking so she could only have injured herself in the paddock. Unfortunately, euthanasia was the only option.

It is a stressful time for farmers as breeding continues at full tilt and silage-making gets off to a shaky start.

Don’t forget about the stress that animals are under at present too. Changeable weather and mediocre grass quality is putting cows, in particular, under pressure.

This was apparent in an outbreak of IBR that I attended last week.

It was a herd of cows that had not been vaccinated against IBR before. The only animal that had been bought into the herd was the bull, and he was the source of the problem.

IBR is a virus that stays in the body and only comes to the fore at times of stress. The bull was only 18 months old and was under a lot of stress, trying to keep up with the number of cows bulling every day.

He had been treated for a high temperature and pneumonia a few days earlier (his fertility compromised for the rest of the breeding season, most likely).

Swabs and blood samples had been sent to the lab to determine the cause but, once five cows presented with the same symptoms on one morning, IBR was top of the list.

How IBR is spread in cattle is very like how Covid-19 is spread in humans. As soon as the bull had begun to get sick, he started shedding large amounts of IBR virus, mainly through secretions from his nose.

‘Close contact’

With lots of cows bulling, he was a ‘close contact’ with pretty much the entire herd of cows in a very short space of time. He acted as a ‘super spreader’ to infect the herd.

Thankfully, intranasal live IBR vaccine kicked in after a few days to prevent a full herd outbreak. It is a timely reminder to make sure your herd is vaccinated every six months with a live IBR vaccine.

It never rains but it pours, indeed.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary