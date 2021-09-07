Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Abortion can be costly... if you don’t know the cause, then you can’t find the solution

Eamon O'Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Eamon O’Connell

Pregnancy scanning of spring calving herds is in full swing at the moment. Many farmers like to scan around this time as the age of the pregnancy can be gauged more accurately than later in the year.

Cows served at the end of April are now just over four months in calf.

At this stage, the growing foetus is starting to move from being in the pelvis of the cow to down in her abdomen — something to consider if you were thinking of leaving scanning for another month or two when ageing will be less accurate.

