Don’t skimp on farm vaccination programmes – their benefits far outweigh the costs

THE current debate about the Covid 19 vaccination programme is a timely reminder of how vaccines have benefitted livestock production over the years.

The start of the year is always a good time to start some of the vaccination programs. The Lepo vaccine for the suckler cows and Covexin 10 for the ewes are the first two we administer on our farm.

Vaccines are available for many livestock diseases and are particularly important for diseases that have complex, limited or poor treatment options available.

One of the greatest breakthroughs in modern medicine, both human and animal, vaccines have been successfully developed against viral, bacterial, protozal, and multicellular pathogens. Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a herd is vaccinated, providing a measure of protection for individuals that have not developed immunity.

We always think of them for use in cattle and sheep production, but they are even more widely used in the pig and poultry industry. And domestic and farm pets like the common cat and dog should be vaccinated for different diseases if cared for properly.

Costs

It always gets under my skin when I talk to a certain type of farmer who, after a conversation about the cost and the time taken to administer theses vaccines, will inform you that they are a waste of money.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but it is very clear that modern agriculture would not be viable without vaccines.

My opinion is that money spent on sick animals, including the medical cost not to mind the cost of disposal, far outweighs the cost of the vaccines.

I think it is an excellent tool in our toolboxes and the industry needs increase investment on developing new vaccines as there is more talk about antimicrobial resistance in modern agriculture.

We use five major vaccine programmes on our farm. Once I start using a vaccine for a specific problem, I stay using it even if it seems the problem has disappeared. It is usually just hiding around the corner waiting to raise its head again once you stop vaccination.

The two we have been using for years are Covexin 10 for the breeding ewes and lambs, and Tribovax 10 for the store cattle. The third is the Lepo for the suckler cows to cover for leptospirosis. This was a problem that occurred about 10 years ago.

When using AI, we noticed several repeats at six and nine weeks and a few cows aborted at seven months. Blood tests indicated they were carriers of Leptospirosis.

The last two vaccines we started to use were IBR live and Bovipast for our weanlings before they were weaned last autumn. I was very impressed with the results.

Weanling virus

I used these vaccines for two years. Firstly, the previous year the weanlings suffered with a virus after been weaned and this caused a lot of costly disruption. Vaccination was also an option I picked on the BEEP II scheme.

This shows that when a farm scheme is targeted at a problem in the industry it can be beneficial for both animal welfare and the wider industry.

The biggest problem I see with livestock vaccination is farmers failing to administer the booster shot at the correct time or dosage recommended by the manufacturer.

This might explain why some farmers are unhappy with vaccination results.

And if we had vaccines for bovine TB and Cryptosporidum, they would represent a major breakthrough for the industry. With all the money that has been invested in TB eradication programmes, one would have to ask if more money should be invested in developing a vaccine against the disease.

