Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on dairy calf to beef farms

Anthelmintic resistance has been reported to be common on sheep farms internationally and recent research in Ireland has shown widespread anthelmintic treatment failure on sheep farms, with 49pc of anthelmintic treatments administered to lambs considered ineffective.

Irish beef production is pasture based, with grazing animals naturally exposed to gastrointestinal nematodes.

However, the prevalence of anthelmintic resistance on cattle farms was unknown.

After their first grazing season cattle generally develop sufficient immunity to prevent clinical disease.

Infection in calves can result in ill-thrift, with subclinical infection resulting in reduced growth rate.

Control of gastrointestinal nematodes in cattle is usually achieved by the administration of broad-spectrum anthelmintics.

There are currently three classes of anthelmintic licensed for the control of gastrointestinal nematodes in cattle: benzimidazole; levamisole; and, macrocyclic lactone.