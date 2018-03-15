Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 15 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Can citrus pulp replace rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage

Tom Mulcahy unloads his cattle for Nenagh Mart. Photo; Gerry Mooney
Tom Mulcahy unloads his cattle for Nenagh Mart. Photo; Gerry Mooney
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Researchers in Teagasc, Grange recently released results of there study comparing citrus pulp to rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage.

The effects of replacing rolled barley with citrus pulp in a supplement on intake, growth and carcass traits of late-maturing suckler-bred steers (initial liveweight, 446kg) over a 135-day finishing period were examined.

Animals were housed in pens in a slatted floor shed and offered grass silage (DMD 71pc) ad libitum, plus 4.0kg dry matter (in two feeds) daily, and one of three concentrate supplements.

The ‘control’ concentrate, based on rolled barley, comprised 86.5pc rolled barley, 6pc soya bean meal, 5pc molasses, and 2.5pc minerals and vitamins (BAR).

In the other two concentrates, barley was replaced with 40pc citrus pulp plus 1pc soya bean meal (CIT40), or 80pc citrus pulp plus 2pc soya bean meal (CIT80).

Concentrates were prepared as coarse mixtures and formulated to have similar concentrations of protein (PDIE) per kg dry matter. The results showed that supplement type did not affect grass silage intake.

Daily liveweight gain and feed conversion ratio did not differ between BAR and CIT40, but animals offered CIT80 had a lower liveweight gain and poorer feed efficiency.

Carcass weight, kill-out proportion, carcass conformation and fat score did not differ significantly between treatments.

Also Read

In conclusion, under the conditions of this study, the researchers found citrus pulp can replace rolled barley at inclusion rates up to 40pc when offered as a supplement to grass silage without negatively affecting performance


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

8/3/2018 Castlerea Mart Mickey Moran from Ballindoon, Co. Sligo is happy out at Castlrea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Push for stock sees quality bullocks jump €100-€150/hd
Elizabeth Ormiston runs a suckler farm in Co Cavan and is the Chairperson of the local IFA committee.

'I am not a fan of the factories. I prefer the marts' - The first IFA female county...
Salers

'Salers are trouble-free to manage and that suits me as a part-time farmer'
8/3/2018 Castlerea Mart Crush Bars. Photo Brian Farrell

GALLERY: A week can be a long time in the beef game
The four highest variable costs on the Teagasc Green Acres farms are feed, fertiliser, veterinary and contractor fees.

Taking stock of calf to beef profit factors
Pat Bowden will host a Teagasc Green Acres event on his farm in Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny later this month

Kilkenny farmer's switch from sucklers to rearing 180 calves to beef
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 30A. Weight 670K. DOB 2/3/16. Breed CH. Price €1840 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices rise 5c/kg as trade begins to find its feet


Top Stories

(Stock photo)

How some EU farmers have used the Basic Payment Scheme to realise windfall...
Stock picture

Elderly farmer dies in farming accident
Martin Keenan was acquitted of murder. Photo: Collins Courts

Court backs use of 'reasonable force' against intruders (law introduced after...
Stock picture

Temperatures plunge to -5C on St Patrick's weekend as Ireland braces for snow...

Meat eaters looking for more and more 'quality' assurances
Minister Michael Creed at the re-opening of Glanbia Ireland's Wexford cheese plant. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy sector must move to GM-free feed to protect its global presence - Glanbia...
Planting of broadleaf trees are falling below the 30% target

Forestry cover now at 10pc of land area