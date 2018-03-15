Researchers in Teagasc, Grange recently released results of there study comparing citrus pulp to rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage.

Researchers in Teagasc, Grange recently released results of there study comparing citrus pulp to rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage.

Can citrus pulp replace rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage

The effects of replacing rolled barley with citrus pulp in a supplement on intake, growth and carcass traits of late-maturing suckler-bred steers (initial liveweight, 446kg) over a 135-day finishing period were examined.

Animals were housed in pens in a slatted floor shed and offered grass silage (DMD 71pc) ad libitum, plus 4.0kg dry matter (in two feeds) daily, and one of three concentrate supplements. The ‘control’ concentrate, based on rolled barley, comprised 86.5pc rolled barley, 6pc soya bean meal, 5pc molasses, and 2.5pc minerals and vitamins (BAR).

In the other two concentrates, barley was replaced with 40pc citrus pulp plus 1pc soya bean meal (CIT40), or 80pc citrus pulp plus 2pc soya bean meal (CIT80). Concentrates were prepared as coarse mixtures and formulated to have similar concentrations of protein (PDIE) per kg dry matter. The results showed that supplement type did not affect grass silage intake.