Anthelmintic resistance 'may be common' on dairy calf to beef farms

Gut worm infection can cause ill-thrift and good worm control is highly dependent on effective worming products.

However, a direct and unavoidable result of the continuous use of wormers is the development of drug-resistant worms. These are worms that can survive a dose of the wormer that would normally kill them. The main gut worm species which infect cattle in Ireland are Ostertagia and Cooperia.

Ostertagia is the main genus associated with disease, while the less pathogenic Cooperia is the main contributor to faecal egg counts. Disease may also be more common in the second half of the grazing season due to the build-up of larvae on pasture over time.