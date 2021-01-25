Action is essential now on feeding plans as global supply crisis deepens and prices continue to rise

Forage type and quality will determine what levels of supplementary feeding is required, specifically energy and protein sources

The expected optimism that comes with the start of a new year is understandably lacking this January as we remain in the midst of another Covid-19 lockdown.

With a Brexit agreement being secured, to date the Irish beef industry has somewhat avoided many of the most pessimistic outlooks that were cast upon it during the four year.

With one crisis averted, another has quickly taken its place in the form of unprecedented disruption within global feed trades in recent weeks.

South American port blockades, increased demand on world markets and an unfortunate fire at the R & H Hall grain storage facility in Cork have all resulted in feed stock availability being exceptionally scarce.

As with any market disruptions, when supply is tight, prices increase and we have certainly witnessed this during the first three weeks of 2021.

The first and fourth quarters in a normal year mark the peak requirement for feed nationally. The first quarter demand is driven by the onset of spring calving from both the dairy and beef herds. Demand in the fourth quarter of the year is driven by beef cattle and youngstock being housed for winter feeding.

Given recent trends in national land-use and the reduction of our tillage area, we have become more and more dependent on feed imports.

Protein and digestible fibre feeds have been the most affected by current shortages, with the majority of these feeds coming at this time of year from South America.

It is ironic that the shortages have come somewhat as a result of poor prices being received by the growers and high export taxes being charged by the governments in these South American countries, particularly Argentina.

Soyabean meal is the main protein source we import and is required by all categories of livestock.

Soyahulls, a derivative of the soya oil extraction process, is also a hugely popular feed import here.

In many cases these two feeds are shipped as part of one consignment on the same ship and the disruption that took place in Argentinian ports before Christmas is now greatly impacting supplies here.

To date, most feed importers and merchants are meeting their commitments to forward contracted feed amounts and prices, but where stocks are simply not available alternatives have had to be supplied.

In general, once a raw ingredient such as soyabean increases in price, there is a knock-on affect on other protein inputs.

On the spot price market, soya has now increased by approximately €200/ tonne. Other protein feed sources such as rapeseed meal, dried distillers grains and corn gluten have also witnessed a 20pc-30pc price increase.

Alternatives

Unfortunately, many of the alternative feeds that can usually act as a replacement for imported proteins such as brewery and distillery by-products are also in very short supply.

Reduced brewing and distilling due to the lockdowns, and reduced export demand over the past year, has meant less availability of these feed types.

A big challenge for the feed industry this spring will be to meet the usual demand for digestible fibre feeds in either coarse mixes or pelleted feeds.

All categories of stock, from calves, youngstock, finishing animals, dairy cows and sheep have a dietary requirement for digestible fibres.

The current sources used widely by the feed industry (soyahulls, beet pulp, citrus pulp) are all now in tight supply.

Some alternatives being offered such as lucerne nuts or grass nuts, while being a fibre source, certainly don’t provide the essential digestible fibre source for healthy rumen function.

Increased protein prices and the lack of availability of digestible fibre sources look set to remain the case for the short and medium term.

Livestock farmers now need to make decisions and take action on their current and spring feeding plans.

As always, forage type and quality will determine what levels of supplementary feeding is required, specifically energy and protein sources.

While the energy levels or dry matter digestibility of your silage will determine what energy concentrate supplementation is required, the crude protein content of your forage will determine the level of protein feed needed.

Crude protein in grass silage can vary from 9pc-17pc and can vary depending on grass type, seed mixture, cutting date, fertiliser use and the dry matter of the silage.

Switching your future silage focus from bulk to producing quality will certainly help to reduce the reliance on purchased proteins.

Dutch and Danish livestock farmers, under similar growing conditions to us, have mastered the multi-cut, well preserved, high protein silage system.

Clover addition and multi species seed mixes can help reduce artificial fertiliser requirements while increasing the crude protein content of subsequent forages made.

Whenever world grain and feeds markets are hit with disruption such as we are experiencing now, it reinforces the urgent need for us to address the declining tillage area grown here.

Cereals, proteins and digestible fibres can all be grown and supplied to our livestock sector by Irish growers.

Unfortunately, the market share for Irish grown feeds is currently quite small, particularly on the protein side. From a sustainability aspect and with a view to marketing our food produce to international markets, a greater use of native feeds will benefit all sectors.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth

Online Editors