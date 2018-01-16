'A fodder shortage on your farm does not mean you're a bad farmer'

Farmers should not be ashamed if they have a fodder issue, it does not mean they are a bad farmer, vet tells fodder crisis meeting.

Farmers should not be ashamed if they have a fodder issue, it does not mean they are a bad farmer, vet tells fodder crisis meeting.

Veterinary Surgeon John Quinn urged farmers at a recent IFA fodder crisis meeting in Leitrim to “talk to somebody about a problem.

“There is loads of help out there and you shouldn’t be ashamed or embarrassed that you haven’t enough fodder. I haven’t enough this year I am not ashamed to tell you. "Talk to somebody about it. There are lots of ways of getting around it,” he stated. Mr Quinn reminded farmers that “there is a crisis out there and don’t be afraid to talk about it."

Teagasc is contacting farmers in North West next week to help those who might have a shortage in fodder and the measure is being taken amid fears of animal welfare issues due to the ongoing shortage of fodder in the North West. Teagasc Regional Manager Billy Wilkenson said “we are advertising in 10 local papers next week for farmers if they have a problem to come forward.