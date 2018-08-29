5 alternatives to straw bedding 

While farmers across the country are searching high and low to find straw bedding to house their animals this winter, it’s important to look at all your options before making a splurge.

Speaking at the recent Energy in Agriculture event, Teagasc Business and Technology advisor Tom Fallon discussed farmers options for animal bedding.

Woodchip

Woodchip pads may have a role as an outside ‘lie back’ to an existing animal housing unit to reduce the demand for indoor bedding, according to Tom Fallon.

Woodchip for indoor bedding is more popular, although there is little experience of this in Ireland, he explained. He also said that in the UK, it is advised to place 10 cm of woodchip initially and top up every week or so, depending on the diet.

Woodchip can also be used under straw bedding to reduce straw usage and improve drainage, he explained.

Woodchip, in general is very suitable as bedding, said Fallon. Animals stay clean and there is little dust from it, he explained. He said woodchip can hold up to 4 times its weight in water, compared to straw holding up to 2.5 times its weight.

A 100m3 load weighing 20 to 25 tonnes will cost approximately €1,230 delivered including VAT, he said. He also said that if farmers choose to re-use spent woodchip, a ‘chunky’ woodchip should be used, costing €2,000 per load delivered.