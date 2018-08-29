Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 29 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

5 alternatives to straw bedding 

Photo: Roger Jones.
Photo: Roger Jones.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

While farmers across the country are searching high and low to find straw bedding to house their animals this winter, it’s important to look at all your options before making a splurge. 

Speaking at the recent Energy in Agriculture event, Teagasc Business and Technology advisor Tom Fallon discussed farmers options for animal bedding.

Woodchip

Woodchip pads may have a role as an outside ‘lie back’ to an existing animal housing unit to reduce the demand for indoor bedding, according to Tom Fallon.

Woodchip for indoor bedding is more popular, although there is little experience of this in Ireland, he explained. He also said that in the UK, it is advised to place 10 cm of woodchip initially and top up every week or so, depending on the diet.

Woodchip can also be used under straw bedding to reduce straw usage and improve drainage, he explained.

Woodchip, in general is very suitable as bedding, said Fallon. Animals stay clean and there is little dust from it, he explained. He said woodchip can hold up to 4 times its weight in water, compared to straw holding up to 2.5 times its weight.

A 100m3 load weighing 20 to 25 tonnes will cost approximately €1,230 delivered including VAT, he said. He also said that if farmers choose to re-use spent woodchip, a ‘chunky’ woodchip should be used, costing €2,000 per load delivered.

Also Read

It can be spread directly on land or spread and ploughed in, he advised.

Peat Bedding

Peat bedding keeps livestock warm, clean and dry with minimal labour, according to Fallon. Costing approximately €1,581 per artic load delivered, he said it is very cost effective. It can last for months and can be spread on the land after use, adding nutrients to the soil explained Fallon.

At Gurteen Agricultural College, peat bedding has been used for years and they have found a deep layer works best, 2.5 feet is placed in the back of the pen and it slopes down to 10 inches near the slats where the animals feed, he explained.

When the top layer becomes wet the whole lot is dug up, placed out into the yard, mixed up and put back in, he said. Some 350 m3 (14 silage trailer loads) was used in the winter of 2017/2018 to bed 50 dry cows and 140 weanlings for 5 months, according to Fallon.

Rushes

Rushes are a bulky bedding material that are not as absorbent as straw and should be let dry out for a few weeks after cutting. A good ‘crop’ of rushes will yield about 8 bales per acre and are currently selling €8 a piece, he said. Rush bedding can be spread back on land, said Fallon.

Sawdust

Sawdust can be dusty and is not suitable for calves unless cleaned out and replaced regularly. Calves may also tend to eat sawdust and shavings.

Miscanthus is clean, dust free excellent bedding but is generally not available and like straw import is not an option.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Photo Brian Farrell

Beef farmers sell fodder rather than buy livestock
John Kinsella pictured leaving the Four Courts in Dublin recently. Pic: Collins

Reports of deal done to harvest crop on lands at centre of legal dispute
A worker inspects soybeans during the soy harvest near the town of Campos Lindos, Brazil February 18, 2018. Picture taken February 18, 2018. To match Special Report BRAZIL-DEFORESTATION/ REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Appetite for destruction - Soy boom devours Brazil's tropical savanna

Why an autumn plan is essential for winter feed
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

Canada's dry weather may stem US cattle stampede across border

Italian grass arriving as drought returns
Photo: GETTY

Mushroom growers facing 'massive crisis'