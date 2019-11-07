€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers

In an advisory notice to beef farmers drystock specialist Alan Dillion warned that with beef prices at their lowest level in over a decade, there are more questions being raised than ever before among winter finishers about the economics of investing in feeding stock to slaughter next spring.

"Last winter's €3.75/kg base price was loss-making no matter what way it is looked upon, but this will be cushioned somewhat with the €100/head Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payment, which will be issued at year-end," said Mr Dillon.

"Whether or not a second BEAM type payment will be sanctioned remains to be seen."