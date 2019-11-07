€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers

Teagasc
Teagasc

TEAGASC has warned that if current prices persist at €3.45/kg into next spring, a much larger support payment, in the region of €200/hd will be needed to cushion severe losses.

In an advisory notice to beef farmers drystock specialist Alan Dillion warned that with beef prices at their lowest level in over a decade, there are more questions being raised than ever before among winter finishers about the economics of investing in feeding stock to slaughter next spring.

"Last winter's €3.75/kg base price was loss-making no matter what way it is looked upon, but this will be cushioned somewhat with the €100/head Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payment, which will be issued at year-end," said Mr Dillon.

"Whether or not a second BEAM type payment will be sanctioned remains to be seen."

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

He detailed a number of options for steer finishers this autumn including to sell forward stores off grass prior to housing noting that store cattle have thrived off grass and mart prices are still reasonably strong.

Another option he said was to push forward stores for an early 20-21 month finish off grass and advised that farmers weigh all forward stores at this stage.

However, he said the lowest risk option, based on Teagasc figures, was to over winter animals and kill next summer/autumn off grass, as this requires the lowest beef price to achieve a margin.

Key messages from Teagasc for beef farmers this autumn:

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

  • Improving efficiency still pays;
  • Current beef prices make all suckler systems loss making;
  • Storing cattle with a view to finishing next autumn allows the market time to correct itself;
  • Bull finishing is high risk and an agreement with processors should be made before finishing bulls;
  • Costs must be cut wherever possible for the foreseeable future;
  • Implement a very basic fertiliser programme - reduce phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) and continue with lime application;
  • No investment in machinery or buildings and keep maintenance to essentials only;
  • For dairy-calf-to-beef systems, calf prices will have to fall to leave a margin - at last year's calf prices, taking them through to finish will be loss making in the current market;
  • If beef prices remain low, dairy farmers must be conditioned for a difficult calf trade in 2020.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Payouts on over 150,000 cattle annual could be impacted by the moves, according to the IFA. (stock photo)

150,000 cattle face impact of weight restrictions
Some of the messages on display at the Beef Plan Movement protest

John Heney: Beef protesters have created a crisis - they didn't care about...
This April-born Charolais cross bullock weiging 415Kg sold for €890 at Tullow

Buzz returns to mart trade as numbers start to fall
Suckler cows

Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme
Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts
Value in Tullow: Charolais heifers, April 2019 at 283Kg sold for €630 each

Over 30-month cattle still a hard sell despite the beef deal
These two May 2018 Charolais bullocks averaging 505kgs sold for €970 apiece at Enniscorthy Mart last week.

'We need all the farming organisations singing off the same hymn sheet'


Top Stories

Despite the recent poor weather David Jeffers from Augha, Co Carlow had ground which was dry enough to plough and get ready for sowing. He sowed the wheat variety Graham at 11 stone per acre. Photo: Roger Jones

Potato growers' reliance on one variety is coming home to roost...
High EBI heifers that are in-calf to AI, and will be 530-580kgs at calving, are commanding the best prices.

In-calf dairy heifers commanding up to €1,500/hd
Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m

€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country
Tom ODonnell who was viciously assaulted

Vicious attack by trespasser 'is going to bug me for life'
Stock photo

Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving

'Polluter pays' - Hill farmers call for cull of dairy herd
File photo

Is this Kilkenny parish the EU dairy capital?