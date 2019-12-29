BDGP cows are 20pc more 'carbon efficient'

"We are best in class in terms of our ability to produce very high-quality beef from an industry with very tight controls, scrutiny and adherence to protocols and therefore produce beef in a very carbon-efficient way," he said.

"There must be an opportunity to promote that further in the future."

Dr Cromie explained that the BDGP was launched in 2015 with an objective of taking the best new technology (genomics in the context of breeding) and applying it to help support a crucial indigenous industry - simultaneously addressing global challenges around greenhouse gases and food security.