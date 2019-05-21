Battle lines drawn on €100m beef bailout fund
Farm leaders demand that factory-controlled feedlots are excluded from EU aid package
Sharp divisions over the share-out of the €100m Brexit beef package emerged this week, with the farm organisations expressing divergent views over who should qualify for supports.
While the IFA and INHFA insisted that the aid package should be targeted at beef and suckler farmers, the ICMSA and ICOS maintained that prices for calves and store cattle also took a serious hit over the last nine months and that these producers also deserved to be compensated.
All of the farm organisations were adamant that factory-controlled feedlots should not get a payout under the aid package.
Privately, however, farmer representatives admitted that excluding these units from receiving supports could be problematic.
A capping mechanism could therefore be required to limit payments to factory feedlots and large-scale finishers, farmer representatives conceded. Details on how the support package will be allocated were not available this week, but IFA and ICSA called for the monies to be paid out without delay.
ICSA beef chairman, Edmund Graham, said payments to farmers should be completed by the end of July, and warned that any delay until autumn would be unacceptable.
It is estimated that around 800,000 prime cattle - young bulls, heifers and steers - were killed in the six months from the start of September to the end of March.
While industry sources accept that a straight payment per head of €125 on all prime cattle would be the simplest mechanism for allocating the €100m, farmer representatives say that such an approach would: