Battle lines drawn on €100m beef bailout fund

■ Direct 20pc of the funds to factory controlled feedlots;

■ Target the bulk of the funds to large-scale finishers;

■ Exclude suckler and store producers from the aid package.

IFA president, Joe Healy, said the allocation of the €100m to the farmers was critically important.

"It must take account of the farmers who incurred the beef price losses and the income situation," Mr Healy said.

"It is very clear that the farmers who sold finished cattle since last September and suckler producers are the two groups who were hit the hardest," he added.

This view was shared by Colm O'Donnell of the INHFA who claimed that cattle prices were back at least €100/head on where they were in 2017 and this was the minimum payment needed.

However, ICMSA leader, Pat McCormack, maintained that prices from calves to weanlings and stores took a serious hit since 2018 and he insisted that the support package must recognise this fact and ensure that all such producers receive payments.

Meanwhile, ICOS has called for an urgent meeting with Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, to ensure that the scheme includes compensation for farmers who traded animals through livestock marts.

"Undoubtedly beef finishers have had a disastrous 2018 and 2019 but so too did sellers of weanlings, forward stores and cull cows. It will not be acceptable that this compensation could be directed to a handful of factory agents if this scheme amounts to slaughter only assistance," said Ray Doyle of ICOS.

"With the Animal Identification and Movement System it will be possible to ascertain the ownership and trading history of animals before they have been presented for slaughter. While the funds are finite, their distribution must be fair to all producers in the beef chain," he added.

Indo Farming