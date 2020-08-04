Barry Cowen: 'Farmers are craving new markets yet nameless committee has put vital beef plant in doubt'

The decision to oppose the development of a multi-million meat-processing plant in my constituency makes me fear there is not a cross agency focus on confronting an impending recession.

The United States and a swathe of European countries have revealed cataclysmic economic figures not seen since the Great Depression. Covid-19 is the cause.

Yet nationally our beef industry, with falling prices, was already facing a crisis. My constituency of Laois-Offaly is facing unprecedented economic challenges due to the de-carbonisation strategy which has seen devastating closures of Bord na Mona and ESB plants.

Here was an opportunity to help a stricken region but also to help address our failure to capitalize on the reopened beef export market to China. Only last year Bord Bia and Department of Agriculture predictions suggested that beef exports to China of €9 million last year would grow to €120m by the end of 2020.

So it was with relief and hope that we welcomed the decision by Offaly County Council to grant planning permission for a meat processing plant at Banagher, County Offaly.

Then came shock and mystification that the Immigrant Investor Programme rejected applications from investors involved in the project at Banagher. This put it in grave jeopardy.

This is a €40m project which will provide 250 construction jobs and a further 150 jobs in the operation of the plant.

Besides the local employment, the meat processing plant will be part of what should be a cross-agency, national effort to open up opportunities to the Asian market for Irish beef farmers and help save the incomes of farm families.

Some of the backers of this project made applications under the Immigrant Investor Programmes (IIP) which is open to applicants that invest over €1m.

To my utter dismay and disbelief an evaluation committee which assesses these applications, made up of senior officials from government Departments and State Agencies has rejected the applications. They conclude the project would appear ‘not appropriate for project approval’.

Now, these are officials of a Government that is telling us that we can expand our exports to China to a €120m bonanza. Yet they are complicit in rejecting investment from a company with a proven track record of exporting beef to Hong Kong and Vietnam.

The majority shareholder in the lead company, Banagher Chilling, has been living in Ireland since 1999. He completed his 3rd Level education and here and operated in the retail and restaurant sector, until in recent years when he became involved in the export business to China and the broader Asian region.

Beef and suckler farmers crave new markets. The government policy for the past ten years has sought to open Asian markets which this project will exclusively supply.

The Local Authority and the community support this project. There has been assistance from the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia. Yet, a nameless committee, made up of other State officials, deciding on an IIP application has brought the entire project into doubt. This decision needs to be reconsidered and their decision process outlined in full.

