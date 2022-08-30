Average beef carcase weights down 48.5kg in two years

Decline: The overall average carcase weight of all bovine animals slaughtered to the end of July this year is 323kg, compared to 371.5kg for the same period in 2020

Average carcase weights across the beef sector in Ireland have collapsed in the last two years, data released by the Central Statistics Office shows.

The overall average carcase weight of all bovine animals slaughtered to the end of July this year is 323kg, compared to 329.77kg for the same seven months of 2021 — and 371.5kg for the same period during 2020. That’s a drop of 48.5kg in two years.

Despite the number of animals being slaughtered to the end of July this year being only 3,400 less than the same period in 2020, the overall reduction in carcase weight is 53,900t.

This year’s kill numbers to the end of July were 8.3pc higher at 1,085,600t than for 2021 (1,001,900t), with the amount of carcase beef produced increasing by 20,300t, but the average carcase weight fell by 6.77kg.

Industry sources say three factors have affected the fall-off in the tonnage of beef produced:

■ The decimation of the bull beef industry;

■ The proliferation of the Angus breed, who mature at a lighter weights;

■ The increase in the number of lighter dairy stock being slaughtered.