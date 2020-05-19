Aubrac bull tops ICBF’s 2020 dairy beef list

The French-bred, 12-year-old Aubrac bull, Dauphin, has retained his top position on the ICBF Dairy Beef List for 2020.

With a calving ease of less than 1pc and a dairy beef index of €159, he has a five-star rating both within the Aubrac breed and across all breeds. Irish AI centres describe him as “one of the highest-rated proven Aubrac bulls in France on maternal abilities”, and he is a very popular choice with breeders.

Another Aubrac bull, Cesar, with an index of €134, has been placed fourth on the 2020 list. A son of the 13-year-old bull sold in 2019 for over €3,000.

The Saler bull, Ulsan, described by the AI service as having a “massive Replacement Index combined with kgs of daughter milk”, with the added benefit of a proven record of easy calving, is highly recommended as the “ideal choice for small beef maiden heifers”.

The number three on the list is the Limousin, Ewdenvale Ivor, which is being described by the service as the “new superstar” with his glittering pedigree carrying five stars on both Terminal and Replacements indices within the Limousin breed and across all beef breeds.

With a calving difficulty of 5.7pc on heifers, he ie being promoted for his calving ease and breeding impressive daughters with plenty of milk.

He is a well-balanced sire between Terminal and Replacement at €159 and €151 respectively.

The most striking feature of the list has been the ‘takeover’ of the high places by Belgian Blues, with seven of the breed occupying the consecutive positions from fifth to 11th.





Progress

While most of these bulls are Belgian-bred, two are Irish-bred, which is a considerable level of progress by Irish breeders.

The highest-placed of these is Ross Alo, with an index of €128. Bred by Jarlath Duggan, of Ross, Rathdowney, Co Laois he is a son of the Belgian Sire Blak Du Baty d’Eprave and out of the Irish-bred dam Ross Treasa and was purchased by the Belgian Cattle Breeding Centre, BBG’s Station at Ciney.

The Ross Herd ranks among the leading pedigree Belgian Blue herds in the country with some of the top rated dams of the breed.

The Tintin De My (Tiy)-bred dam, Ross EL, was listed by ICBF in 2016 as the top Euro-star Replacement Index Belgian Blue cow in the country, and numerous animals from the herd have been sold for leading prices.

The second Irish-bred Belgian Blue on the 2020 list is Boherard Cian, featured on these pages.

