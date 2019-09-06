Applications to attach and commit protesters at beef plants struck out following agreement

Stock image
Stock image

Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh

High Court proceedings that could have resulted in the imprisonment of persons protesting outside two beef processing plants have been struck out following an agreement between the factory owners and the protesters.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr was informed on Friday morning's vacation sitting of the court that proceedings brought by Dawn Meats seeking to attach and have several protesters committed to prison for the alleged breach of injunctions previously granted by the court could be struck out.

Separate proceedings brought by Liffey Meats, who had previously obtained injunctions preventing protesters from blockading three of their plants were also struck out, on consent following an agreement reach between those parties.

Earlier this week, Dawn Meats secured permission from the court to bring motions seeking to attach and commit to prison 18 protesters at two of its beef plants for an alleged breach of court orders.

The plants in question were Dawn's facilities at Rathdowney, Co Laois and Grannagh, Co Kilkenny.

The company claimed that a number of persons had breached injunctions which prevented protesters from to trespassing at the plants, blocking the entrances of the factories, and intimidating employees or visitors seeking to egress the facilities.

The 18 included nine “John Does” who are not named but who were specifically identified to Mr Justice Anthony Barr in photographs taken at one of the plants.

Nine others associated with alleged breaches of a High Court injunction were named in the proceedings.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

When the matter returned before the judge on Friday Declan McGrath SC, appearing with Stephen Walsh Bl, for Dawn Meats said following talks between the sides it had been agreed that the attachment and committal motions could be struck out. 

In a separate action, Rory Mulcahy SC for Liffey Meats said proceedings brought by his client, where it was seeking injunctions preventing several individuals from unlawfully protesting, trespassing or intimidating customers, suppliers or staff at Liffey Meats plants could on consent be struck out.

After striking out the matter the judge also granted Liffey Meats liberty to apply to the court should the need arise.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Skidoo herd is being dispersed after more than half a century

One of the largest and longest-established Charolais herds set for...
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Minister calls talks with parties in beef dispute on Monday
Suckler cow and calf

John Joyce: I've decided to keep the suckler cows away from any soft...
Demand: Minister Michael Creed has been forced to extend the deadline for applications. Photo: Arthur Carron

Farmers voting with their feet over Government's support package
The Four Courts, Dublin

Sexual blackmail and threats of violence: new claims rock beef protest

Protestors agree to allow Chinese audit of Kepak's Athlegue plant
Garda keep a close eye on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan on Monday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Margaret Donnelly: 'Harsh realities are coming to light for all sides in beef...


Top Stories

Stock Image.

Close to 90pc of Donegal harvest remains in the ground
Stock photo

Imagine says it's connecting rural Ireland to 5G broadband
The important message is that facing into family law proceedings without the input of an agricultural expert would be very unwise

How to secure your fair share of the farm's 'pot' after marriage...
Former first minister Ian Paisley (PA Archive)

Paisley’s ‘Irish cows’ quip may be beginnings of a solution to...
Hammer time: The 95ac roadside farm in Cork

Auction sales starting to pick up as prices top €17,000/ac
US President Donald Trump reacts at a campaign rally at the Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wisconsin, US, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Farm loan delinquencies surge in US election battleground...
An employee works on the production line of a television factory under Zhaochi Group in Shenzhen, China August 8, 2019. Picture taken August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

US, China agree to resume trade talks, markets jump