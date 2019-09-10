Ann Fitzgerald: 'Problem with beef protests is different farmers want different things'

Members of Monty Python in The Life of Brian
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

There is a scene in the unholy 1979 movie, Life of Brian, in which the eponymous Brian approaches a small group and asks them if they are the Judean People's Front (JPF).

They are horrified, their leader pointing out that they are the People's Front of Judea (PFJ).

One then says, "the only people we hate more than the Romans are the JPF," and another chirps up with, "and the Judean Popular People's Front ..."

This scene came to mind last week when I heard a new beef farmer splinter group had been formed, the Independent Farmers of Ireland.

I am not taking a swipe at the new group, but rather at the whole scenario, which would be farcical if it wasn't so serious.

Many farmers are desperate to get stock away and their situation is worsening.

There has been no progress on the triggering issue of beef prices, which is being overshadowed by events at the factory gates.

Central to the success of such protests is that they are short-lived. After some resistance, the factories agree to talks; the farmers then give some ground, and previous relations are largely resumed.

In this instance, the outcome of talks was not acceptable to all. Some protesters returned to the gates, with talk of being prepared to stay until Christmas.

It's a long way from the lightning-strike approach of subsequent Roman emperor Julius Caesar in a particular battle which saw him accorded the motto 'veni vidi vici' - I came, I saw, I conquered.

But what do beef farmers want? A key problem is that different farmers want different things.

The likes of us with an integrated system want a good price for high-grading cattle. Someone else may want a grid overhaul and a lowering of the base grade, or an increase in the number of movements, or a raising of the 30-month limit, etc.

With such disparate wants, where can common ground be found?

One thing the protests have done is to expose a number of important issues, regarding the 30-months limit, residency rule, etc.

Are there other requirements that aren't always 'required'? Then there's the perennial issue about farm bodies negotiating on behalf of farmers on price. And what about the retailers?

The real problems run much deeper but the priority for now has to be to get cattle moving again.

The Minister for Agriculture needs to bring together all the stakeholders, including the government itself.

It's almost 20 years since this kind of factory gate protest took off, in the so-called Beef War.

Among the structural changes since then is that processing has become more consolidated while the representation of beef farmers has become more splintered; and the relationship between farmers and factories has continued to deteriorate.

Factories say the protests are costing them a lot of money and business. If so, it's largely their own fault.

Any time that farmers complain about prices, the factories blame the market. Maybe they are telling the truth, but does that mean that there are other times when they could be paying more?

When farmers seen the continuing enrichment of the big processors while their own incomes slide, it's little surprise that they feel they are not getting a fair slice of the profit.

This is the first time that a factory gate protest has been allowed to play out. There is some hope and a lot of dread as to how it will end.

The stakes were never higher.

