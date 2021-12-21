Angus Woods: It is unfair to impose more and more regulations on Irish and EU farmers, while non-EU produce remains unaffected

Every year in December, the EU holds a major conference aimed at giving an overview of European agriculture.

The Commissioner for Agriculture opens the event, and listening to their presentation always gives an indication of how they are thinking.

Farmers could be forgiven for thinking all the presentations would be farmer focused. The reality is very different. As with everything in the EU Commission, it’s open to all areas of society and all areas are represented or have their views reflected.

It’s a must-see event for anyone that has an interest in policy formation and how broader society is thinking about what we do on our farms. The trends in thinking are evident for anyone who tunes in.

The event took place online this year due to Covid-19, and a host of senior EU officials, experts and academics were given time to talk on their areas of research, expertise and forecasts after which various panels discussed what had just been presented.

I had the privilege of being asked to be on a panel discussing the role of trade in relation to Europe’s climate ambition. As a panellist, you get to see who has registered to view. It was very disappointing to see that hardly any of our elected farm representatives took the time to register and log on.

You don’t have to agree with all that is said and presented at conferences like this one, but it’s important to know what is being said and the direction of thought, otherwise you are just operating in your own echo chamber.

Given how much information, research and opinions were available, I would have considered the event as essential viewing for anyone representing farmers. It’s little wonder Irish farm organisations appear to struggle with policy formation and details.

Europe is a critical market for our agricultural products, even more so in a post-Brexit world. What EU consumers and policy makers think is of the utmost importance to our farm incomes.

EU consumers have identified four priorities when it comes to food – sustainability, value, health and taste. The order of importance changes and circumstances like a recession can propel value to the top of the list.

There is no doubt that sustainability is attracting all the attention at the moment, but I have yet to see any evidence that EU consumers en masse are willing to pay more to cover the increased costs of producing food in accordance with new sustainability policies.

Of course there is a small percentage who are willing, but the reality is that the pressure is still going to be pushed back down onto us, the farmers.

This is where the EU trade policy is key. In the run up to Brexit, there was a strong desire within Brussels to tie up as many trade deals as possible. Mercosur is only one of the many deals that were concluded pre-Brexit.

As farmers, we should always insist that produce coming into the EU must meet the same standards as food produced within the EU. This is not what happens in reality. During negotiations on all trade deals, what is called ‘equivalence of standards’ is used. There can be significant differences between the production models used on different continents, with EU producers unable to avail of many of the advantages non-EU producers have.

Within those previously agreed trade deals, agreements were made around production standards, but now, through the Green Deal, Irish and EU farmers will have even higher standards to reach. Those already agreed trade deals mean that produce from those countries will be unaffected, and a significant widening of the gap between EU produce and non-EU produce will occur. In theory, those deals could be reopened, but that is unlikely to happen without the other side looking for increased access or quotas.

Irish and EU farmers will find their cost of compliance rising significantly, while non-EU produce can under-cut EU produce, leading to significant financial hardship to Irish and EU farmers and significant carbon leakage. It is likely that the reaction by Irish farm organisations will be to attack Bord Bia or a similar easy target, instead of seeing what has actually undermined the market.

To add balance to the discussion, the commission had an excellent presentation outlining how for some products, especially beef, increasing trade with certain regions will lead to carbon leakage.

I have long held the view that unless the EU’s Agriculture, Trade and Environmental commissions are all working for the same goals, either Europe’s climate ambition will fail, or else Europe’s farmers will face a choice between intensification or going out of business. Despite my reservations about some of the views of Europe’s consumers, I don’t believe that is the result they are looking for.

Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski spoke at length during his opening remarks about fairness in the new CAP. It is fundamentally unfair to impose more and more regulations on Irish and EU farmers, while at the same time non-EU produce remains unaffected. Significant carbon leakage will happen unless trade is pulled into line with the EU’s agriculture and climate ambition.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow