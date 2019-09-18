Angus Woods calls for halt to factory protests

Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

IFA National Livestock Committee Chairman, Angus Woods, has called for all protests outside beef processing plants to stop to allow the cattle trade normalise and farmers move stock as they need to.

He said the protests risk damaging the livelihoods of all farmers and need to stop now. Mr. Woods said that significant progress was made in talks over last weekend with Minister Creed and agreed to by all the organisations represented including the factories, the Department, and seven farm organisations - including those representing farmers on blockades of factories.

“The continuing protests outside the meat factories are damaging our industry and increase the likelihood of undermining the cattle trade and the reputation of the Irish beef sector at home and on our vital export markets which could further undermine prices.”

He said the the continuing blockades of meat plants do not represent the wishes of the vast majority of farmers, or the interests of the livestock sector.

"They could hardly be happening at a worse time for cattle farmers. Livestock farmers right across the country need to move cattle - to the factories, the autumn sales or for live export."

He said livestock farmers are also facing down the barrel of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit with serious price implications for our most important export market in the UK which takes over 300,000t of Irish beef exports annually.

“The protests have divided farmer against farmer. We do not need this division and disruption to our trade in the face of the enormous challenges we face.

“The agreement reached over the weekend with all the parties at the talks is progress and a significant step towards greater price transparency and a fairer market for cattle farmers. The focus of all cattle farmers should be on holding the factories, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture to account on the commitments they gave in the talks.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“We need a united front among cattle farmers, and indeed all farmers. The protests have to stop now and the commitments given in the beef talks delivered on by the factories, the Department, Teagasc and Bord Bia,” he said.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Jack Frisby and his wife Mairead.

‘How could I ask my son to give up his job to go farming?’
Tanaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Simon Coveney urges beef farmers: 'Stop before you do irreversible...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Taoiseach appeals to protesting farmers to “end their blockades now”
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Factories warn of lost customers as cattle glut surges to 70,000 head
Taking a stand: Farmers outside the Kepak factory in Clonee, Co Meath during the Beef Plan Movement protest.

Margaret Donnelly: Farm leaders should spend more time listening to...
ICSA president Edmond Phelan. Photo: Patrick Browne

Red C poll: Beef slaughter age not an issue for most consumers
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that underlying issues in the beef industry are to blame for the low prices that farmers are receiving

Varadkar: 'There is no government action that can increase beef prices'


Top Stories

Field day: Tara O’Haire from Longford at the Ploughing in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Picture: David Conachy

Farmers urged to end pickets as beef supplies running low
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Farmers fear ruin as Germany pushes for cuts in EU spending
(stock photo)

€168.5 million in payments issue under 2019 ANC Scheme

Darragh McCullough: 'It's been death by a thousand cuts for beef farming over...
Eyes on the prize: Rachel Gallagher with her prize-winning heifer at the Milford Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson

Prices could collapse, mart managers tell protesters
Added problem: The expansion of the dairy cow herd has caused agricultural GHG emissions to exceed the 2005 level

Trevor Donnellan: Dairy expansion cannot continue without a step...

Trade 'on fire' at dispersal sale of leading Charolais herd