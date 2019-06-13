Siobhan English talks to the farmers at Tullow Mart about the Beef Bailout Fund, the ICBF ratings and their plans to cut silage this year

'All our good bulls are gone to the UK'

Douglas Murray Douglas Murray On the Beef Bailout Fund, Douglas says the "suckler lads should be getting the bulk of it. And the fattening man, too. The dairy man gets plenty as it is and has a good wage every week compared to the others. In my opinion, no-one wants the suckler man anymore."

He got some silage cut a few weeks ago, "but the rain caught us out. I will get another cut done later on. Hopefully we will get decent weather for it."

And on the ICBF ratings he believes "the sooner it is gone the better. It's an absolute joke. I sold a bull to the UK a while ago. His stars dropped after he left and they asked me to take it back!

"Another one has gone from five-star to two-star for no apparent reason. All our good bulls are gone to the UK. They are buying the one and two stars that we have. There is no good bull left here."

Sean O'Brien Snr

On the ICBF star ratings, Sean says: "I don't think much of it."

In relation to the Beef Fund, he says: "Anyone with quality calves should be getting the money. The dairy industry is completely saturated and the Friesians are taking over."

Sean said that "last year was bad for silage but we didn't get caught so hopefully it will be the same this time round."

Jack Flood

Jack says he "hopes to cut silage next week when the weather looks a bit better." He is in the GLAS scheme whereby he cannot cut hay until after July 1 but he may not stay in it for much longer. On the ICBF ratings, he doesn't know too much about it.

In relation to the Beef Bailout Fund, he says "the suckler men should be getting the money. The dairy men are doing ok."

Brendan Ryder

Brendan hasn't cut any silage yet, but he says: "I am in no hurry and will do it mid-month. The weather hasn't been too bad. I have about 30 acres to cut."

On the Beef Bailout Fund, he says all farmers are entitled to it.

And on the ICBF star ratings, "it's a good system," he says.

