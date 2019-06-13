'All our good bulls are gone to the UK'

 

Ringside action: These four 15-month-old Limousin cross bullocks (left) weighing an average of 418kg made €920 at Tullow Mart last week. Photo: Roger Jones
Ringside action: These four 15-month-old Limousin cross bullocks (left) weighing an average of 418kg made €920 at Tullow Mart last week. Photo: Roger Jones
Douglas Murray
Sean O'Brien Snr
John Donald and Derek Deane relaxing at the mart. Photo Roger Jones.

Siobhan English talks to the farmers at Tullow Mart about the Beef Bailout Fund, the ICBF ratings and their plans to cut silage this year

Douglas  Murray

2019-06-11_bus_51017306_I1.png
Douglas Murray
 

On the Beef Bailout Fund, Douglas says the "suckler lads should be getting the bulk of it. And the fattening man, too. The dairy man gets plenty as it is and has a good wage every week compared to the others. In my opinion, no-one wants the suckler man anymore."

He got some silage cut a few weeks ago, "but the rain caught us out. I will get another cut done later on. Hopefully we will get decent weather for it."

And on the ICBF ratings he believes "the sooner it is gone the better. It's an absolute joke. I sold a bull to the UK a while ago. His stars dropped after he left and they asked me to take it back!

"Another one has gone from five-star to two-star for no apparent reason. All our good bulls are gone to the UK. They are buying the one and two stars that we have. There is no good bull left here."

Sean O'Brien Snr

2019-06-11_bus_51017228_I2.png
Sean O'Brien Snr
 

On the ICBF star ratings, Sean says: "I don't think much of it."

In relation to the Beef Fund, he says: "Anyone with quality calves should be getting the money. The dairy industry is completely saturated and the Friesians are taking over."

Sean said that "last year was bad for silage but we didn't get caught so hopefully it will be the same this time round."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Jack Flood

Jack says he "hopes to cut silage next week when the weather looks a bit better." He is in the GLAS scheme whereby he cannot cut hay until after July 1 but he may not stay in it for much longer. On the ICBF ratings, he doesn't know too much about it.

In relation to the Beef Bailout Fund, he says "the suckler men should be getting the money. The dairy men are doing ok."

Brendan Ryder

Brendan hasn't cut any silage yet, but he says: "I am in no hurry and will do it mid-month. The weather hasn't been too bad. I have about 30 acres to cut."

On the Beef Bailout Fund, he says all farmers are entitled to it.

And on the ICBF star ratings, "it's a good system," he says.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Cork sale: This pair of 285kg Charolais cross heifers born on 14/11/2018 were sold for sold for €610 each at Skibbereen Mart on Friday. Picture Denis Boyle

To buy or not to buy, that is the question in beef trade
Minister Creed said the need for a support package had been accepted in Brussels. Photo Roger Jones.

Suckler farmers will get a slice of €100m beef bailout fund
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Beef Prices: Numbers game leaves farmers in a cloud of despondency
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Bolsonaro says Mercosur will soon sign EU trade deal
Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has warned that putting sensitive market information in the public arena could undermine farmer prices

Meat processors claim price transparency plan could undermine beef returns
A 13-month-old 380kg Limousin Cross made €725 at Enniscorthy Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Mart prices reflect fall-off in quality
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil expects China to lift ban on Brazilian beef soon - minister


Top Stories

Farm Assist scheme needs an overhaul, warn hill farmers
Serious differences have emerged in recent months between the Kerry Co-op board and a section of its shareholders

Kerry co-op share redemption scheme can be introduced without vote from...
'Any calculation of our interest should dictate that the Government does everything possible to avoid a China-style trade war with the US.' Photo: Reuters

Dan O'Brien: 'If Trump makes us choose between agriculture and exports,...
The Save Leitrim group at a previous protest outside Leinster House

Save Leitrim group claim afforestation rate in the county is double the official...
Stock image.

How to turn around a collapse in milk butterfat levels
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price for month of May
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA quashes speculation around rule change to allow extended...