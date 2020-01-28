Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

ABP to pay NI farmers to breed and rear calves

Stock Image.
Stock Image.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

ABP has joined forces with Northern Ireland dairy processor Dale Farm to entice its suppliers to breed and rear calves.

Dale Farm members will have the option to breed part of their herd to selected Aberdeen Angus genetics. These calves will be collected by ABP at four weeks of age, with a premium paid for achieving desired genetic traits.

Alternatively, Dale Farm or ABP farmers can opt to become a rearing farm for four-week-old calves.

ABP will supply calf rearing inputs and provide support to maximise calf performance during the rearing period in terms of health and nutrition. In return, farmers must adhere to a strict animal welfare and feeding regime.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

They will receive a management fee per calf plus a bonus for performance targets achieved.

The third option focuses on the finishing period. Farmers will be supported with expert advice to achieve better growth rates, improved food conversion and grassland management.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The farmer bashers are now going after the food we produce...
Photo Brian Farrell

Factory trade stuck in neutral - but supplies are tightening
Update: Farmers will be able to make more informed breeding decisions with a calving difficulty figure that's more specific to the animal being mated - ie whether the bull is mated to a heifer or a dairy cow

Calving difficulty: a system reboot
Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Massive gamble on stock at the marts as buyers ignore stagnant factory...
Tullow Tank: This July 2017-born Limousin cross bullock. weighing 715 Kg sold sold for €1,980 at Tullow Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices
People wearing masks wait for the start of a lion dance performance celebrating the Lunar New Year. Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Cattle futures set multi-month lows as China virus fears hit markets
Raymond de Vere Hunt with some of his pedigree polled Hereford's at his farm in Dualla, Cashel.

Historic day as Tipperary herd makes waves across the water


Top Stories

Newly installed cattle crush system. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Get your cattle-handling facilities fit for purpose
Top-up boost: €33m in new entitlements and top-ups to low-value entitlements have been issued to young farmers over the last five years

Jury's out on young farmers supports
French workers fillet mackerels in a fish processing plant in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. EU fishermen will lose the automatic right to fish in British waters once Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The French fishermen who could sink Britain's post-Brexit ambitions

Seasonal tips to make sure your not breaking farm water quality rules
Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter

Fonterra's Australia milk output falls 3.4% in November
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Farmers are spooked because they don't know who or...
Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax