ABP to pay NI farmers to breed and rear calves

Stock Image.
Ciaran Moran

ABP has joined forces with Northern Ireland dairy processor Dale Farm to entice its suppliers to breed and rear calves.

Dale Farm members will have the option to breed part of their herd to selected Aberdeen Angus genetics. These calves will be collected by ABP at four weeks of age, with a premium paid for achieving desired genetic traits.

Alternatively, Dale Farm or ABP farmers can opt to become a rearing farm for four-week-old calves.

ABP will supply calf rearing inputs and provide support to maximise calf performance during the rearing period in terms of health and nutrition. In return, farmers must adhere to a strict animal welfare and feeding regime.

They will receive a management fee per calf plus a bonus for performance targets achieved.

The third option focuses on the finishing period. Farmers will be supported with expert advice to achieve better growth rates, improved food conversion and grassland management.

