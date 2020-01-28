ABP to pay NI farmers to breed and rear calves

Stock Image.
Stock Image.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

ABP has joined forces with Northern Ireland dairy processor Dale Farm to entice its suppliers to breed and rear calves.

Dale Farm members will have the option to breed part of their herd to selected Aberdeen Angus genetics. These calves will be collected by ABP at four weeks of age, with a premium paid for achieving desired genetic traits.

Alternatively, Dale Farm or ABP farmers can opt to become a rearing farm for four-week-old calves.

ABP will supply calf rearing inputs and provide support to maximise calf performance during the rearing period in terms of health and nutrition. In return, farmers must adhere to a strict animal welfare and feeding regime.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

They will receive a management fee per calf plus a bonus for performance targets achieved.

The third option focuses on the finishing period. Farmers will be supported with expert advice to achieve better growth rates, improved food conversion and grassland management.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Update: Farmers will be able to make more informed breeding decisions with a calving difficulty figure that's more specific to the animal being mated - ie whether the bull is mated to a heifer or a dairy cow

Calving difficulty: a system reboot
Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Massive gamble on stock at the marts as buyers ignore stagnant factory...
People wearing masks wait for the start of a lion dance performance celebrating the Lunar New Year. Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Cattle futures set multi-month lows as China virus fears hit markets
Raymond de Vere Hunt with some of his pedigree polled Hereford's at his farm in Dualla, Cashel.

Historic day as Tipperary herd makes waves across the water

Factory quotes remain 'stuck in gear', with bullocks continuing on...
Demand: This 870Kg Limousin cross heifer, born April 2015 sold for €1,620 at Ballymote. Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle prices static despite a tightening of supplies
Suckler specialist: Martin O'Connor on his farm in Tulsk Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Rossie farmer defies beef gloom by betting big on suckler 'super cows'


Top Stories

Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks over funds
Stock image

Payment cuts for all loom to fund National Reserve from 2021
File photo

Margaret Donnelly: We can't pit younger and older farmers against each other...
Peter Ging

Family affair delivers the results for Laois herd
(Stock photo)

Mother has right of residence regardless of judgment against son who owns...

US agriculture secretary to EU: follow 'sound science' on food safety

Elderly farmers must recognise their limitations - HSA